Who Are Morgan Freeman’s Children? All About Hollywood Icon’s Kids

Morgan Freeman is a name in Hollywood that needs no particular introduction or acclaim, as he has already cemented his position as one of the most popular actors in the industry with his incredible, legendary acting career that has spanned five decades. Freeman is famously known for his roles in Million Dollar Baby and The Dark Knight trilogy.

Freeman's deep voice is considered to be distinctive, iconic, and recognizable, which frequently makes him a preferable choice for narration in films and documentaries. He has received five Academy Award nominations, finally winning Best Supporting Actor for Million Dollar Baby. He has also been nominated for Golden Globes, winning for Driving Miss Daisy, and has Screen Actors Guild awards to his name. His achievements extend to theater as well, with Obie Awards for several performances.

Freeman currently resides in Charleston, Mississippi, and maintains a home in New York City. Freeman was married to Jeanette Adair Bradshaw from October 22, 1967, until November 18, 1979.

He then tied the knot with Myrna Colley-Lee on June 16, 1984. They separated in December 2007 and finalized their divorce on September 15, 2010. Freeman has four children: Alfonso, Deena, Morgana, and Saifoulaye.

Together with Colley-Lee, he also raised his step-granddaughter from his first marriage, E'dena Hines. Let's take a moment and find out more about his children, who are all in their early fifties and sixties now, and their lives below.

1. Alfonso Freeman, 64

Morgan Freeman's first child, Alfonso, was born in 1959 and raised by his mother, Loletha Adkins, as Freeman left upon learning of the pregnancy. Alfonso was raised by his mother and was unaware of his father's identity. He grew up watching Freeman on shows like The Electric Company. The father-son pair only formed a bond when they connected when Alfonso was 19 and met two years later, with Freeman surprising him by knocking on his door. Initially overwhelmed with emotions, Alfonso reconciled with his father, recognizing him as "my dad."

Once they met, he was in awe of his father and, following in his footsteps, Alfonso pursued acting, landing minor roles in films such as The Shawshank Redemption and Se7en, and TV shows like West Wing and ER. His notable role was in The Bucket List (2007), where he played Freeman's on-screen son. Alfonso has been married twice, first to Cynthia Gafford (1982-1989), with whom he has three sons, and later to Larcenia Letice in 1994.

2. Saifoulaye Freeman, 63

Not much has been disclosed about Freeman's second child, as he stays away from the limelight. Born in 1960, Saifoulaye is the second eldest of Morgan's four children. In contrast to his father and older brother, he lives a relatively low-key life.

He was the only one of Freeman's four children who was absent at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards, where the star brought his family to witness his Lifetime Achievement Award. Furthermore, not only is it unknown who Saifoulaye’s mother is, but it’s also unclear what he does for work or if he has married.

3. Late Deena Freeman 60

When Freeman married his first wife, Jeanette Adair Bradshaw, in 1967, Bradshaw had a daughter from a previous relationship named Deena, who was born four years prior. The actor adopted her, and as an adult, Deena's career took her to Hollywood—but not to pursue acting like her father. Instead, she worked as an on-set hair and makeup artist, often serving as Freeman's hairdresser. She styled him for two of his films, The Nutcracker and The Four Realms.

Deena was also part of the hairstyling teams selected for two Emmy Awards for outstanding hairstyling in a miniseries or movie: for Gifted Hands: The Ben Carson Story in 2009 and Ring of Fire in 2013. Tragically, Deena was murdered by her boyfriend, Lamar Davenport, in 2015. Lamar Davenport was convicted of manslaughter less than two years later, in May 2018, according to The Sun.

Morgan reacted to the heartbreaking news in a statement to E! News, saying, “The world will never know her artistry and talent, and how much she had to offer. Her friends and family were fortunate enough to have known what she meant as a person."

What was saddest was the fact that she was murdered right before she bagged a role in a big film after years of doing side roles.

4. Morgana Freeman, 52

Freeman and Bradshaw welcomed a daughter, Morgana, in 1971, and it was an emotional experience for the actor. The star recalled changing diapers when he had Morgana.

Morgana, Freeman's namesake, has made several red-carpet appearances with her famous father, including attending the 1990 Academy Awards, where Freeman was nominated for Best Actor for his role in Driving Miss Daisy, and the 2010 Academy Awards, where Freeman was also up for the Best Actor award, this time for Invictus.

Morgana attended Spelman College in Atlanta, majoring in economics. She also studied cosmetology and later owned two salons in Georgia. Currently, she is the executive director of her father’s nonprofit, the Tallahatchie River Foundation, which aims to enhance early childhood education in Mississippi.

