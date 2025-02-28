EXCLUSIVE: Mark Ruffalo Praises Robert Pattinson’s Effort in Bon Joong Ho’s Mickey 17; Says ‘He’s Completely Stripped Down’

“Rob’s (Robert Pattinson) a movie star—he’s beautiful, talented—but here, he’s completely stripped down. It’s a true character transformation”- Mark Ruffalo.

From the Academy Award-winning writer/director of Parasite, Bong Joon Ho comes his next groundbreaking cinematic experience, Mickey 17. The unlikely hero, Mickey Barnes has found himself in the extraordinary circumstance of working for an employer who demands the ultimate commitment to the job… to die, for a living.

Written and directed by Bong Joon Ho, Mickey 17 stars Robert Pattinson, Naomi Ackie, Academy Award nominee Steven Yeun, Academy Award nominee Toni Collette, and Academy Award nominee Mark Ruffalo. The film is produced by Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner (Oscar winners for 12 Years a Slave, Okja, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice), Bong Joon Ho, and Dooho Choi (Okja, Snowpiercer).

It is based on the novel Mickey7 by Edward Ashton. Mark Ruffalo takes on the role of Kenneth Marshall, the film’s lead antagonist—a narcissist and failed politician who relentlessly torments Mickey Barnes.

Despite portraying his on-screen adversary, Ruffalo has nothing but admiration for Robert Pattinson’s performance: "At the read-through, half the cast was there in person, and half—myself included—were on Zoom. I remember thinking, 'How is Rob gonna do this? How is he gonna choose to do this character?' And then he came in with this soft, working-class humility for Mickey—a character that maybe wasn’t the most educated or eloquent, but was deeply sincere."

Advertisement

The actor continued, "I was really impressed by that choice. Even his voice had this South Philly, blue-collar feel. I mean, Rob’s a movie star—he’s beautiful, talented—but here, he’s completely stripped down."

Ruffalo also said, "He’s thin, gray, with the saddest haircut you’ve ever seen. It’s a true character transformation. But more than anything, it’s that humility—something Rob genuinely has—that makes his performance so heartfelt and beautiful."

Warner Bros. Pictures presents A Plan B Entertainment Production, An Offscreen Production / A Kate Street Picture Company Production, and A Film By Bong Joon Ho: Mickey 17. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures and will release in cinemas and IMAX in India on March 7, 2025.