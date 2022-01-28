Box Office: Pushpa collections continue to Rise; Crosses 350 crores Worldwide
Pushpa continues to run at the box office, posting an incredible Rs. 8 crores during its sixth week. The Allu Arjun starrer total box office collections in India now stands at Rs. 319 crores approx. There is probably still another Rs. 8-10 crores left in the tank, and the film is certain to go over Rs. 325 crores in full run. It has grossed another Rs. 35 crores approx overseas, crossing Rs. 350 crores, for a total of Rs. 354 crores to date.
The sixth-week collections in the Hindi circuits were the third-highest of all time, just behind Uri and Gadar. In Gujarat and CP-Berar they were even better, being all-time highest for sixth week. The film is a huge Blockbuster in Gujarat and Eastern Maharashtra and has become a sort of cultural phenomenon. The film has done business like Rs. 300 crores GROSS Hindi film in these two circuits. It has crossed Rs. 25 crores in Gujarat and the way it's running could very well hit Rs. 30 crores, which only some fifteen films have done to date in the state. Similarly in CP-Berar, the film is among the top twenty biggest grossers ever and could go as high as the top sixteen.
The box office collections of Pushpa: The Rise at the Indian box office are as follows:
Week One - Rs. 175.60 crores
Week Two - Rs. 57.30 crores
Week Three - Rs. 48.40 crores
Week Four - Rs. 19.70 crore
Week Five - Rs. 10.50 crores
Week Six - Rs. 8 crores Approx
Total - Rs. 319.50 crores Approx
The film has almost exhausted its run everywhere but the Hindi version is still on a dream run and is virtually making up the all India collection now. The Hindi dubbed version is set to cross Rs. 100 crores Nett mark this weekend, which is beyond the most optimistic imaginations anyone could have had on the day film was released. The film has hugely benefitted from the open run and one can say that the CoVID restrictions in parts of India actually benefitted the film, driving out the competition. The cinemas were shut down in places like Delhi city or NCR (Haryana) which were anyways not collecting much for the film but cinema shutdown here moved the competition out, which in turn boosted the run in Gujarat and Maharashtra, where cinemas remained open and were making lion's share of film's collection. Cinemas will be opening in Delhi today and now that is going to further add to collections of the film.
