Allu Arjun DEMOLISHES the myth of OTT replacing theatres as Pushpa collects Rs 13 crore after digital premiere

When Pushpa premiered on Amazon Prime on January 14, there was chatter within the industry that this Allu Arjun starrer will finally slow down at the box-office. The conclusions were drawn for the fact that the film was now available at the click of a button. However, Allu Arjun has defied and demolished all the myths as it has continued to do well at the box-office despite a digital premiere.

After a premiere at the end of fourth week, the movie has collections Rs 7.30 crore in it’s fifth week, followed by another Rs 6 crore in its sixth week, taking the total collection to Rs 97 crore plus. It is now having a shot at the 100-crore mark and this should happen in the next 10 days, which means that the total collections of Pushpa post OTT premiere would be upwards of Rs 15 crore. The film has been trending at the box-office as most of the films would in the pre-covid times with no OTT premiere.

Yes, Pushpa isn’t facing any competition at the box-office, but these numbers are coming in because the film has been accepted by the audience. There’s 83’ too which is running in the cinema halls, but the audiences have given up on this sport drama due to lack of interest and below the mark reports in most markets. Himesh Mankad

In-fact, the film has recorded the third biggest sixth week collection of all time after the 2001 all time blockbuster, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and the 2017 sleeper hit, Badhaai Ho. With Thursday collections coming in, the film would have defeated SS Rajamouli’s Bahubali 2 by putting up a better sixth week total. Yes, Pushpa isn’t facing any competition at the box-office, but these numbers are coming in because the film has been accepted by the audience. There’s 83’ too which is running in the cinema halls, but the audiences have given up on this Ranveer Singh film due to lack of interest and below the mark reports in most markets.

The collections of Pushpa validate the fact that there is no replacement for the big screen entertainment. OTT has emerged to be an alternate medium of entertainment, the same way that television was in the 90s. The audience will always prefer to experience a film that warrants a big screen watch in the cinema halls, even if it comes at the cost of stepping out of home and investing time and money. There have been failures in the last few months, but they have been because of below the mark content, as a Telugu dubbed film entering the 100-crore club is an eye opener.

Allu Arjun too has become a Bonafede star in the Hindi belts post Pushpa. While it was Bahubali that became a phenomenon in 2015, with Pushpa, it’s Allu Arjun who has become one – the audience is resonating with his style, performance, dance and mannerisms – the core elements that are a sign of stardom. Traditionally, music and hook steps have played a big role in elevating the stature of a star and that has happened with Pushpa too.

While OTT as a platform has been hyped on social media, the audience for a commercial film like Pushpa will always be higher on the television as compared to the digital world. Be it TV or OTT, these two mediums will always be an alternative to the theatrical world Himesh Mankad

While it doesn’t have as big a cliff hanger as Bahubali or KGF, the sequel is sure to be among the biggest openers upon it’s release. The theatrical trend is a sign of unconditional acceptance from the audience, and with a television premiere soon, the reach will just elevate further. While OTT as a platform has been hyped on social media, the audience for a commercial film like Pushpa will always be higher on the television as compared to the digital world. Be it TV or OTT, these two mediums will always be an alternative to the theatrical world but not a replacement. It's accepted commercial films like Pushpa that will consolidate the saying and hopefully in the months to come, we would get ample of such projects from Bollywood and the Southern industry.

Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: Manish Shah on Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo in Hindi: ‘Spent Rs 2 crore on the dubbing’