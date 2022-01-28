Box Office: Pushpa records 3rd biggest 6th week of all time; Allu Arjun defeats Prabhas' Baahubali in Hindi

Box office can often take you by surprise and this is just another time it has surprised us, only to show how one Friday is enough to change destiny. Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rise had a lukewarm start as it managed about Rs. 3 cr on its first day in the Hindi belt, owing to lack of promotions and poor distribution. The film struck a chord with the audiences to such an extent that it never grossed less than its first day, for the next three weeks. The film braved Spider-Man: No Way Home and 83 storm and made naysayers who didn’t expect much from this film, have humble pie. Not just the box office, Pushpa: The Rise has also become a sensation on social media, as the signature step of Pushpa and the songs of Pushpa have gained worldwide attention. The film is on course to beat 83 in its own backyard and enter the magical Rs. 100 cr nett club in the coming weekend. For a dubbed and fractured release like Pushpa to accomplish such a feat shows that the release size does not matter but it is the content that does.

Pushpa has not slowed down despite night curfews, occupancy restrictions and lockdown in numerous states. Even the digital release of Pushpa has not impacted the box office numbers as it continues to march towards the glorious Rs. 100 cr nett club in the Hindi belt with practically no Hindi version release in South India. Pushpa has created history by becoming the third highest sixth week nett grosser of all time, behind Uri: The Surgical Strike and Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Allu Arjun’s Pushpa has beaten Prabhas starrer Baahubali: The Conclusion in its sixth week to secure the third spot in the list of highest sixth week nett grossers of all time.

Here is the list of the highest sixth week nett grossers of all time:-

Uri: The Surgical Strike: 11.60 cr

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha: 6.10 cr

Pushpa: The Rise: 6 cr

Badhaai Ho: 5.70 cr

Baahubali: The Conclusion: 5.40 cr



Seeing the way Pushpa: The Rise is trending and with no competition in the next couple of weeks, it is safe to say that it will continue to march on and break several other records in the days to come. The stage is all set for Pushpa: The Rule as it has become the most anticipated release in India even before the shoot has started.

What are your expectations from Pushpa: The Rule after the historic success of Pushpa: The Rise?

Written by Rishil Jogani

