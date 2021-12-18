Box Office: Pushpa has a Bumper start in AP/Nizam, Biggest opening day for Allu Arjun, But...

Pushpa recorded bumper occupancies on its opening day on Friday in Telugu states but the opening day numbers won’t be conveying that. The film grossed just Rs. 31 crore (Rs. 24 crore share), could have easily done 40-50% more but the collections in Andhra Pradesh are badly hurt by the ongoing cold war between film industry and AP government. The film managed to be Allu Arjun biggest opener but that was sort of a given.

Allu Arjun starrer took the all time opening day record in Nizam grossing Rs. 15.75 crore (Rs. 10.50 crore share). The numbers in Ceeded were impacted as well but were still somewhat contending with Rs. 5.25 crore (Rs. 4.20 crore share). Coastal Andhra region, however, is simply abysmal, despite recording full houses, due to reduced ticket prices and limited number of showings (4 per screen a day). The film barely crossed Rs. 10 crore (Rs. 8.75 crore share) in Andhra.

Following is the comparison of Pushpa opening day with AVPL in APTS with share in brackets. AVPL numbers came in a clash with Sarileru Neekevvaru.

Nizam

Pushpa - Rs. 15.75 crore (Rs. 10.50 crore)

AVPL - Rs. 6.95 crore (Rs. 4.65 crore)

Ceeded

Pushpa - Rs. 5.25 crore (Rs. 4.20 crore)

AVPL - Rs. 4 crore (Rs. 3.20 crore)

Andhra

Pushpa - Rs. 10 crore (Rs. 9.30 crore)

AVPL - Rs. 15.20 crore (Rs. 14.15 crore)

AP/TS

Pushpa - Rs. 31 crore (Rs. 24 crore)

AVPL - Rs. 26.15 crore (Rs. 22 crore)

There was some relief on the ticket price issue last night, as some centres were allowed the ticket hike by local administration, but that’s too late and too limited. The business lost on day one is substantial, on top of that, reports of film are average, which limits chances of a super-long run.

The industry standard of TFI is sub-territory wise breakup in APTS, we got you covered there, the opening day numbers are as follow:

Nizam - Rs. 10.50 crore

Ceeded - Rs. 4.20 crore

UA - Rs. 1.80 crore

Guntur - Rs. 2.28 crore

East - Rs. 1.33 crore

West - Rs. 1.50 crore

Krishna - Rs. 1.15 crore

Nellore - Rs. 1.25 crore

Total - Rs. 24 crore

Outside APTS, the film had a very good opening in South India and a very encouraging start in North India. The film is the biggest opener of 2021 in India, more on that in just a short while.

Note: Some of the numbers above are estimated, actuals will be updated as and when available.

Also read: Pushpa: The Rise REVIEW: A high-stakes masala story aided by Allu Arjun's immense calibre