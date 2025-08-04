Box Office: Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie takes a blistering advance booking start in Malaysia, Australia and New Zealand

Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, and starring Rajinikanth, along with a bunch of other major Indian film actors like Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Aamir Khan, Upendra, Shruti Haasan and others, is all set to hit theatres on 14th August, with premieres from the 13th of August. The premieres of Coolie in North America have opened on a banging note. USD 1 million has been breached for the premiere day, 10 days out, and the movie is set to break all time premiere day Kollywood records, here.

Coolie, After Historic North America Advance Sales, Is Turning It On In The Rest Of The World

The movie has started its advance bookings in Malaysia, New Zealand and Australia on a very heartwarming note. While it will be difficult to compare the collections of Coolie with other Kollywood films as advance bookings for most movies opens 4 or 5 days before the release excluding North America, one thing that is clearly visible is the ticketing movement, which is excellent. Tickets are selling like hot cakes and there is no doubt that the movie will have a bumper day 1, that too in a clash scenario.

Coolie Blows All Lids Off In Malaysia

Based on the regular updates shared by 'BFilmy Official' on X, Coolie has managed advance sales worth RM 230,000 approximately, as at 8pm IST on 4th August, 2025. Total tickets sold in the country are a little under 8,000 tickets.

Coolie Shows Strong Advance Booking Movement In Australia And New Zealand

As at 7pm IST the Rajinikanth movie has grossed around USD 13,000 in advance in New Zealand. In comparison, War 2's advances are at 5,000. In Australia, Coolie's advances at 7pm IST, stand at around USD 70,000 while War 2's advances are at around 10,000. War 2, being a Bollywood film, is expected to make up for the shortfall through the course of its run as Hindi movie business isn't generally frontloaded.

Coolie Heads For A Rs 100 Crore Plus Global Start

Coolie is sure to take a Rs 100 crore plus global start. It shall be Rajinikanth's first and Lokesh Kanagaraj's second. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

