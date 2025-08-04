Aamir Khan makes Nagarjuna, Lokesh Kanagaraj, Shruti Haasan and other Coolie actors watch Sitaare Zameen Par in vanity van on YouTube

Aamir Khan starrer Sitaare Zameen Par was a massive hit in theaters, garnering critical success as well. As the movie debuts on YouTube after the superstar turned down an OTT deal, he and the Coolie cast spend a movie night watching it together.

Aamir Khan and rest of Coolie cast watch Sitaare Zameen Par together

Taking to their official handle, Aamir Khan Productions shared a few snaps of the Coolie cast watching Sitaare Zameen Par together. As they all gathered inside Khan’s vanity van, actors including Nagarjuna Akkineni, Sathyaraj, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, musician Anirudh Ravichander, director Lokesh Kanagaraj, and producer Kalanithi Maran were spotted.

Sharing the series of images, the post was captioned, “You say movie night, and your gang pulls up.”

See the images feat Coolie cast here:

While the cast of Coolie spent the night watching Sitaare Zameen Par together, fans were wondering where Rajinikanth was. The pictures were taken after the Coolie Unleashed event took place in Chennai.

However, what caught even more attention is the fact that the post has Sivakarthikeyan tagged with it. Several netizens spotted SK’s name popping up, speculating whether the Amaran star is part of the venture.

One user said, “Sivakarthikeyan mention panirukaru apo movie la cameo va (They mentioned Sivakarthikeyan, does it mean he plays a cameo).” Another user said, “Amir Khan really spoiled Coolie for all of us....U will understand if u see the last mention there.”

See what netizens are talking about

Earlier, several rumors suggested Sivakarthikeyan was part of the Rajinikanth starrer. However, in an interview with Pinkvilla, he mentioned he had just visited the sets because the shoot was happening near his home.

While an official confirmation is pending, we’ll have to wait and see whether it turns out to be true or not.

About Coolie

Coolie is an upcoming action thriller starring Rajinikanth in the lead role. The film, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, features Deva, an old daily wage worker with a menacing past resurfacing after 30 years to rescue his friend.

With stars like Nagarjuna Akkineni, Upendra Rao, Aamir Khan (cameo), Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir, and Sathyaraj in pivotal roles, the film is releasing on August 14, 2025.

