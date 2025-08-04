Coolie Vs Leo USA Advance Booking Update: Rajinikanth starrer takes 25 percent lead over Vijay's movie with Lokesh, 10 days out

Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and starring Rajinikanth, along with a bunch of other wonderful actors like Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Nagarjuna, Aamir Khan, Shruti Haasan and others, is all set for a grand release on 14th August, 2025. The premieres for the movie are scheduled on 13th August in North America, and the response has been simply euphoric, 10 days out.

Coolie Establishes A 25 Percent Lead Over Leo At The North America Box Office For The Premieres

Coolie, based on the tracking data provided by 'Venky Box Office', has sold tickets worth over USD 900,000, with roughly 35,000 tickets. Thalapathy Vijay's Leo, at the same time, stood at around USD 670,000 with under 30,000 tickets sold. What this means is that, Coolie has 25 percent higher advance ticket sales for the premiere day, than Leo. The overall North America advances for the premieres, stand at over USD 1 million, and in all likelihood, the day 1 will be over USD 3 million, including the premieres. Rajinikanth, who was said to have lost the number one tag at the North America box office, is set to have it back with Coolie.

Coolie's Hype Is Right Next To Rajinikanth's Own Kabali

Coolie's hype is told to be right next to Kabali, for Rajinikanth. In recent years, only Leo has been able to generate this sort of hype. Jailer managed to collect almost as much as Leo, and that is despite a relatively lower hype. What's exciting here is that when Coolie can put up collections as much as or higher than Leo for the opening day, what it can do in its full run, because Rajinikanth movies are generally leggier.

Coolie And War 2's Box Office Battle Is Getting Intense

Coolie is clashing with War 2 and the battle is getting more and more intense by the day. Coolie's advance bookings are clearly better but War 2 has a wider market to play with. North and South box office clash has been happening for years, but this time, both movies are touted as pan-India spectacles. The cast of both films includes actors from different industries and that just shows how the lines have blurred.

