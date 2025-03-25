Box Office: Resident Evil films ranked by earnings; Check out how the USD 1 billion franchise stacks up

Resident Evil cemented itself as a successful video game adaptation film franchise long before properties like Sonic the Hedgehog, The Super Mario Bros., and more came into the picture. Loosely based on Capcom’s survival horror video game series, the franchise has grossed USD 1 billion at the worldwide box office across multiple live-action films, an animated film series, and a reboot. The film series debuted in 2002, with the most recent entry, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, releasing in 2021.

Milla Jovovich remains the face of the franchise, starring as Alice, a character specifically created for the screen. The original series followed her battle against the Umbrella Corporation, whose bioweapons led to a global zombie apocalypse. Other iconic Resident Evil characters from the video games, such as Claire Redfield, Jill Valentine, and Ada Wong, also appeared throughout the films. The cast featured actors like Iain Glen, Michelle Rodriguez, Sophie Babasseur, and Colin Salmon.

Despite critics not being fans of the franchise, Resident Evil thrived as one of the most commercially successful live-action adaptations of a video game and generated a massive fanbase for itself. A new installment in the reboot series is in the works, reportedly directed and written by Zach Cregger, known for Barbarian, The Whitest Kids U’ Know, Wrecked, and more.

Recently, reports also suggested that the secret production may have found its first star, Austin Abrams. Though it wasn’t revealed what character the actor would play if cast, his youthful appeal makes him a fitting candidate to portray Leon S. Kennedy, one of the series’ main characters.

Advertisement

Notably, Abrams has already worked with Cregger on Weapons, which is due in August.

Amid the news, here’s a look back at the box office performance of all seven films in the franchise so far:

Film Year Worldwide Box Office Earnings Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City 2021 USD 41.9 million Resident Evil: The Final Chapter 2016 USD 312.24 million Resident Evil: Retribution 2012 USD 240.1 million Resident Evil: Afterlife 2010 USD 300.22 million Resident Evil: Extinction 2007 USD 147.71 million Resident Evil: Apocalypse 2004 USD 129.34 million Resident Evil 2002 USD 102.98 million

Despite the latest offering bombing, the makers' decision to continue the series is a bold move. As the film reaches audiences, we’ll see whether the franchise’s legacy remains intact. Stay tuned for more updates.