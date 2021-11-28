EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Robbie Amell reveals what OG fans will love about Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City is all set to be the latest addition to the cult franchise of Resident Evil films and it is already being touted as a reboot that will leave fans absolutely gobsmacked. The film will find itself in a deeper connection to the survival horror video games that the franchise is based on. The upcoming reboot directed by Johannes Roberts promises to be much scarier than before.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the film's lead star Robbie Amell spoke about what makes Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City stand out when it comes to the franchises' other films. Stating that anybody who grew up playing these games are going to lose their minds, Amell said, "I think it is a true adaptation of Resident Evil 1 & 2. Johannes [director] was such a fan of the games, he went to capcom and asked for blueprints of the mansion and the police station. There's so many easter eggs."

As for those who haven't been fans of the video game, Amell added, "You still get this really fun, 90s zombie movie that is very much a horror movie. This is a horror movie before anything else."

Considering that adaptations can be tricky and are often met with criticism when asked about what OG fans will take away from Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, Robbie lauded director Johannes Roberts for his work of adding layers to the story beyond the elements of the game and said, "What Johannes did so well is, he's taken so much from the games but then he has added this connective tissue and built these relationships between these characters and you get to see their flaws, and you get to see what they are going through. I think that makes them relatable to people watching the movie."

Watch Robbie Amell's exclusive interview with Pinkvilla below:

Along with Robbie Amell, the film also stars Kaya Scodelario, Hannah John-Kamen, Neal McDonough, and Donal Logue in lead roles.

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City is all set to release in theatres on December 3, 2021.

