Box Office: Revisiting the ICONIC Shrek film series and its box office performance

Shrek, which originally started as a popular children’s book character has slowly grown into one of the most iconic film franchises of all time. This feature film franchise took its first step in 2001 with a blockbuster release.

The fifth installment to the franchise titled Shrek 5 is currently planned to release on the Christmas weekend of 2026. Let’s take a trip down the memory lane in this iconic film franchise looking at their box office achievements.

1. Shrek

The first film of the franchise, Shrek, released in 2001 and was directed by Andrew Adamson and Vicky Jenson. Marking the start of this comic book adaptation series, this fantasy comedy was made on a budget of USD 60 million and earned USD 492.5 million over its complete box office run.

2. Shrek 2

Shrek 2 released in 2004 as the sequel to Shrek, continuing the legacy of the film and the characters successfully. This fantasy comedy was directed by Andrew Adamson, Kelly Asbury, and Conrad Vernon. This time, it was made at a cost of USD 150 million and ended up succeeding with a huge margin with USD 935.5 million as its total worldwide gross.

3. Shrek the Third

The third installment of the Shrek film series was released under the title, Shrek the Third, in 2007. Unlike the two of its prequels, Shrek 3 was received harshly by the critics in the garb of mixed reviews which made Shrek 3 not as big of a success as its prequels. This Chris Miller and Raman Hui directorial was made with a budget of USD 160 million and collected USD 808 million in its worldwide gross, a lower total than Shrek 2.

4. Shrek Forever After

Shrek 4 saw its official release in 2010 as Shrek Forever After, directed by Mike Mitchell. This was the point where the Shrek film series took a stop. This film also gained mixed to average reviews, making its worldwide box office performance a bit worse with a total collection of USD 756 million.

Shrek 5 is scheduled to release on December 23, 2026. The film took up in buzz when Zendaya was confirmed to be doing the voiceover for Felicia, Shrek’s daughter. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.