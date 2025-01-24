Box Office: Sankranthiki Vasthunam beats Game Changer to become highest-grossing Sankranti 2025 movie

Sankranthiki Vasthunam, starring Venkatesh, Priyanka Mohanan and Aishwarya Rajesh, continues storming the box office. The Telugu movie emerged as the highest-grossing movie of Sankranti 2025, beating Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's Game Changer.

Sankranthiki Vasthunam beats Game Changer globally; emerges as the #1 choice this festival

Bankrolled by Sri Venkateswara Creations, Sankranthiki Vasthunam took 10 days to storm past the lifetime collection of Game Changer. For the unversed, the action comedy crossed the Rs 180 crore mark yesterday in 9 days at the global box office and now it topped all the Sankranti 2025 releases to take the #1 spot at the box office. Currently, it stands at Rs 182 crore gross globally, of which Rs 152.50 crore came from the Indian markets while USD 3.40 million (Rs 29.50 crore).

Interestingly, both Sankranthiki Vasthunam and Game Changer are produced by the same company. While the Venky starrer family entertainer turned out to be a big money spinner, the Shankar-directed movie bombed at the box office.

The movie will keep attracting the audience for a couple of weeks. The next target for Sankranthiki Vasthunam is to hit the Rs 200 crore mark. Further, its hold in the coming days will determine how far it can go from there on. As of now, the Venkatesh starrer is expected to finish its theatrical run around Rs 225 crore, bagging a blockbuster verdict at the worldwide box office.

Sankranthiki Vasthunam is available to watch in cinemas now. You can book your tickets from the online web portals or grab them from the counter itself.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

