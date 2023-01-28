Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan tops list of record openers in India with Pathaan; Deets inside

Box Office is a critical metric to assess and gauge the success of a film. Films that pull audiences to theatres are really few these days as there are so many different streams to watch content and that too for free; with the advent of digital modes and ofcourse the rampant piracy which still affects movies. Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone led Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand is that rare film which is doing wonders at the box office and it seems like the film won't be stopping anytime soon, with the way the numbers are flowing-in each day.

Pathaan broke several records in the course of its initial run. The most convincing of them was breaking the record for the highest opening day number, that too on a non holiday Wednesday. The film collected Rs. 55 cr nett on its first day from the Hindi version alone and the global takings stood at an enviable Rs 106 cr gross after the first day. It is on its course to an over Rs. 500 cr worldwide figure by the end of Sunday and that is absolutely insane and mindboggling.