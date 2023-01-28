Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan tops list of record openers in India with Pathaan; Deets inside
Pathaan is Shah Rukh Khan's 7th record opener and 17th bumper opener.
Box Office is a critical metric to assess and gauge the success of a film. Films that pull audiences to theatres are really few these days as there are so many different streams to watch content and that too for free; with the advent of digital modes and ofcourse the rampant piracy which still affects movies. Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone led Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand is that rare film which is doing wonders at the box office and it seems like the film won't be stopping anytime soon, with the way the numbers are flowing-in each day.
Pathaan broke several records in the course of its initial run. The most convincing of them was breaking the record for the highest opening day number, that too on a non holiday Wednesday. The film collected Rs. 55 cr nett on its first day from the Hindi version alone and the global takings stood at an enviable Rs 106 cr gross after the first day. It is on its course to an over Rs. 500 cr worldwide figure by the end of Sunday and that is absolutely insane and mindboggling.
With Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan has a total of 7 films that have gone onto do record business among Hindi films on their first day in theatres, which is the highest for any actor since 1990. Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and Hrithik Roshan follow suit with 6, 6 and 5 record openers respectively. Shah Rukh Khan has missed a record opener on numerous occasions because of the release date of his films. His films like Veer Zaara, Om Shanti Om and Ra.One released on Diwali day where box office collection for films generally nosedive. All the films mentioned above, recorded the highest single day number among Hindi films, on the second day of their run, coinciding with the Govardhan Pooja day, which is also considered as one of the most lucrative days in terms of box office.
Following is a listicle stating films that broke opening day box office records for Hindi films over the years:-
1991 - Narsimha
1993 - Kshatriya
1993 - Khalnayak
1994 - Insaaniyat - Rs. 67 lakh
1995 - Karan Arjun - Rs. 80 lakh
1995 - Trimurti - Rs. 1.06 cr
1997 - Koyla - Rs. 1.06 cr
1997 - Border - Rs. 1.12 cr
1999 - Biwi No. 1 - Rs. 1.23 cr
1999 - Hindustan Ki Kasam - Rs. 1.45 cr
2000 - Refugee - Rs. 1,56 cr
2000 - Mission Kashmir - Rs. 1.64 cr
2001 - Ajnabee - Rs. 1.66 cr
2001 - Indian - Rs 1.80 cr
2001 - Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham - Rs. 2.38 cr
2004 - Main Hoon Na - Rs. 2.72 cr
2005 - Dus - Rs. 2.92 cr
2005 - Mangal Pandey - Rs. 3.24 cr
2006 - Fanaa - Rs. 3.96 cr
2006 - Krrish - Rs. 6 cr
2008 - Singh Is Kinng - Rs. 7.24 cr
2008 - Ghajini - Rs. 9.05 cr
2009 - 3 Idiots - Rs. 12.98 cr
2010 - Dabangg - Rs. 14.55 cr
2011 - Bodyguard - Rs. 21.17 cr
2012 - Agneepath - Rs. 21.72 cr
2012 - Ek Tha Tiger - Rs. 30.61 cr
2013 - Dhoom 3 - Rs. 32.48 cr
2014 - Happy New Year - Rs. 36.31 cr
2015 - Prem Ratan Dhan Payo - Rs. 39.32 cr
2018 - Thugs Of Hindostan - Rs. 48.27 cr
2019 - War - Rs. 51.50 cr
2023 - Pathaan - Rs. 55 cr
Which is the next film that you believe can be a part of this elite list?
