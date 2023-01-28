Pathaan Opening Weekend Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan dethrones KGF 2 & Bahubali 2 to create new all time record

Shah Rukh Khan , Deepika Padukone and John Abraham led Pathaan , directed by Siddharth Anand is raking in historic numbers at the box office. The film has netted almost Rs. 160 cr in 3 days from its Hindi version alone and that is ridiculously high for a film only having one holiday to rake in the big numbers. KGF: Chapter 2, that held the record for the biggest 3 day opening weekend in India for the Hindi language is toppled by Pathaan and by a margin of around Rs. 20 cr nett.

Pathaan opened to around Rs. 55 cr nett Hindi on its first day and grew by Rs. 13 cr on Republic day to record Rs. 68 cr nett Hindi on its second day. The hold on Friday was strong as it dropped by less than 50 percent vis-à-vis its first day. The numbers are still to come but based on estimates, it is yet another Rs. 35 cr + nett Hindi single day. With a 3 day total of around Rs. 160 cr nett, it has handsomely surpassed the weekend records previously held by Baahubali 2 (Rs. 127 cr nett) and KGF 2 (Rs. 140 cr nett). In its extended 5 day weekend, the film is expected to cross Rs. 250 cr nett and this is unheard and unprecidented. It is just a formality to say that the film will cross the Rs. 300 cr nett India mark for its Hindi version alone, in its extended first week.

The numbers have been heavy in single screens and in tier 2 and tier 3 centres, which Bollywood had deserted for a pretty long time. The average ticket prices are lower than the likes of Brahmastra because the ratio of business in single screen theatres is a lot higher than not just Brahmastra but any Hindi film released in recent times. The tremendous business of Pathaan has come as a breath of fresh air for the Hindi Film Industry as it assures that the audience is as ready as ever to watch films on the big screen.



Pathaan, by its fourth day, will have more than 1 crore admits from India alone and with so much steam left, one can't rule out this film to sell in excess of 2.5 crore tickets in its full run. With so many different avenues for film consumption, selling these number of tickets speaks volumes of the reach of the film, which is performing impressively, across the board, in India and outside. You can watch Pathaan at a theatre near you. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more such articles.