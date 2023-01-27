Pathaan Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan film creates 75 major records across the globe in its opening weekend

Pathaan is on a record-breaking spree at the box office across the globe. Through it’s three day run, the movie already has several records under its name and in the days to come by, there is a strong possibility for every major Bollywood record globally to be under the name of one man, that is Shah Rukh Khan . Pathaan is headed to close its opening weekend in India with collections in the range of Rs 163 crore, whereas the overseas weekend is headed to be in the north of $12.5 million as per industry estimates.

With this, the global opening weekend of this Siddharth Anand directed actioner, also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, would fall in the vicinity of Rs 300 crore gross. As far as Bollywood films are concerned, Pathaan has scored the biggest opening weekend of all time in India, as also the biggest worldwide opening weekend of all time. The biggest overseas weekend will also fall in Pathaan’s kitty. Through its 3-day run, Pathaan has almost every major weekend record under it’s kitty, and this count of records will keep growing over the next two days.

Pathaan is headed towards an extended opening weekend in the north of Rs 240 crore in India, and an international 5-day total around the $20 million (INR 165 crore). With a Rs 35 crore plus Friday, it is safe to conclude that Pathaan will emerge an all-time grosser for Hindi Cinema and also the first Rs 400 crore film for Bollywood. From 1993 to 2023, a lot of things have changed, but the stardom of Shah Rukh Khan has not just stayed intact but grew from strength to strength. The YRF film has not just scored records across the globe, but also played a major role in bringing in the joys on the face of exhibitors, who were struggling to get the audience on board in the post pandemic world.

Pathaan set to sell over 1 crore tickets in less than 4 days

The 3 days footfalls of Pathaan are in the 90-lakh range and this SRK film will hit 1 crore footfall number post the early morning shows on Saturday. Pathaan is a historic blockbuster, and all that we need to see now is how far it goes in it’s long run. Rarely there comes a film which creates records of unheard proportions not just in India but also in the international belts, and it had to be a Shah Rukh Khan film to do this sort of number in overseas market. In the long run, Pathaan will be the highest grossing bollywood film of all time in overseas belt and probably also set a lifetime record in every country. And well, this is just the beginning of something big.

Here’s a look at 75 records created by Pathaan for a Bollywood Film:

Biggest Non-Holiday Opening of All Time Biggest Opening Day of All Time Biggest Single Day of All Time Biggest Second Day of All Time Biggest Holiday Collection of All Time First Film to do Rs 50 crore on two consecutive days First Film to do Rs 60 crore in single day First Film to do Rs 65 crore in a single day First Film to do Rs 70 crore in single day First Film to enter Rs 100 crore in 2 days Fastest Film to enter Rs 100 crore Biggest Opening weekend First film clock opening weekend of Rs 150 crore Fastest Film to enter Rs 150 crore Sets the biggest day record in every circuit of India except East Punjab First Bollywood film to score a Rs 1 crore day in Kerala First Bollywood film to score a Rs 4 crore day in West Bengal First Bollywood film to score a Rs 1 crore day in Assam First Bollywood film to score a Rs 1 crore day in Odisha First Bollywood film to score a Rs 5 crore day in Andhra Pradesh & Nizam (Hindi) First Bollywood film to score a Rs 2 crore day in Bihar First Bollywood film to score a Rs 2 crore day in Central India Biggest single day total in PVR Biggest single day total in Inox Biggest single day total in Cinepolis Biggest single day total in the national multiplex chains Biggest Opening Day in Overseas Biggest Single Day in Overseas Biggest Opening Weekend in Overseas First film to score $4 million plus opening day in Overseas First film to clock worldwide opening of Rs 100 crore Fastest to Hit Rs 100 crore at the worldwide box office First Film to score Rs 100 crore worldwide on two consecutive days Fastest to hit Rs 200 crore at worldwide box office Fastest to hit Rs 250 crore at worldwide box office Fastest to hit Rs 300 crore at the worldwide box office Biggest Worldwide Opening Day Biggest Worldwide Weekend Biggest Worldwide Single Day Biggest Worldwide Second Day First Indian Film to top North America Box Office First Indian Film to reach Germany Top 2 Box Office Biggest opener for Indian Cinema in Saudi Arabia Biggest 3 days for Indian Cinema in Saudi Arabia First Indian Film to top Saudi Arabia Box Office Biggest Opening Day in UAE-GCC Biggest 3-day weekend in UAE-GCC Biggest Opening Day in Australia Biggest Single Day in Australia Biggest 3-day weekend in Australia Biggest Opening Day in Germany Biggest Single Day in Germany Biggest Opening Weekend in Germany Biggest Grosser of All Time in Germany Biggest Opening Day in UK Biggest Single Day in UK Biggest 3-day weekend in UK First Indian Film to top UK Box Office Biggest 3-day weekend in USA Biggest Opening Day in Malaysia Biggest Opening Weekend in Malaysia Biggest Opening Day in New Zealand Biggest 3-day weekend in New Zealand Biggest Opening Day in Ireland Biggest 3-day weekend in Ireland Biggest Opening Day in Russia Biggest 3-day weekend in Russia Biggest Opening Day in Sweden Biggest 3-day weekend in Sweden Biggest Opening Day in Nepal Biggest 3-day weekend in Nepal Biggest Opening Day in Finland Biggest 3-day weekend in Finland Biggest Opening Day in CIS (Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Ukraine) Biggest 3-day weekend in CIS

Note: There might be some more records created by Pathaan in India and Overseas, and we might have missed them due to lack of clarity on exact data points. But it’s safe to say that all the major weekend records now rest with Pathaan.