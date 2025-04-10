Box Office: Siddhu Jonnalagadda's Jack Day 1 prediction; low pre-sales and poor Reviews Likely to Affect Collections

Some Fridays bring fireworks, while others give us a reality check. Jack, starring Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Vaishnavi Chaitanya, seems to have landed in the latter category. Blockbuster franchise film DJ Tillu's breakout star Siddhu's much-talked-about Telugu film Jack seems to be off to a disappointing start at the box office.

Despite the buzz around Siddhu’s comic timing and the excitement surrounding Vaishnavi Chaitanya’s second major outing post-Baby, the film has not managed to create the expected impact, either in terms of advance bookings or early reviews. According to trade reports, Jack registered a total of Rs 1.18 crore in pre-sales across India for its opening day.

With only 2,085 shows and a pretty below-par occupancy, the numbers paint a bleak picture for the film's Day 1 performance. This clearly indicates that the audience's interest in Jack is pretty lukewarm even before the film hit theaters.

The main issue seems to lie in the execution of the story on the screen. Directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar, Jack is positioned as a spy comedy, an unusual genre mix that is inherently tricky to pull off.

Unfortunately, early reactions suggest that the film's tone is not so connecting. Spy thrillers usually demand a gripping and intense narrative, but Jack seems to have taken a far more easygoing, almost silly approach, which hasn’t resonated well with viewers. As per public talk from the USA premieres, the mismatch in tone appears to have backfired badly.

Adding to the woes, the much-anticipated on-screen pairing of Siddhu and Vaishnavi hasn’t worked as intended. Vaishavi Chaitanya, who was widely praised for her impactful performance in Baby, has fallen short this time around. Many viewers point out that the lack of chemistry between the leads is a major letdown for Jack. Even the songs of the film, scored by three major music directors, have been loud but are not working out inside theaters, as per many film critics.

Social media talk is also not in the film’s favor. As reviews and word-of-mouth start spreading, the poor talk is likely to impact the evening and late-night shows significantly. There’s always room for surprises, but unless something dramatic happens over the weekend, this spy comedy might end up becoming a case study of how genre confusion and weak execution can derail a promising setup.

For now, Jack is balancing on a tightrope.

