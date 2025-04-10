Weekend Box Office Forecast: Minecraft set to dominate AGAIN as The King of Kings and The Amateur join race

The second weekend of April is gearing up for a competitive box office showdown as two new releases join A Minecraft Movie in theaters. The King of Kings and The Amateur will be looking to carve their place among moviegoers between April 11 to 13, but it is not clear which film will take the lead.

Advertisement

After a massive opening week, A Minecraft Movie is expected to dominate again with a projected USD 65 to USD 85 million gross. The family-friendly fantasy comedy, based on Mojang Studios’ 2011 video game, has already grossed USD 336.1 million worldwide. Directed by Jared Hess and starring Jason Momoa and Jack Black, the film follows four misfits trapped in a pixelated world who must return to reality with help from expert crafter Steve.

Despite mixed reviews, Minecraft’s box office momentum shows no signs of slowing down. By the end of this week, the film will have become the biggest film of the year, beating Captain America: Brave New World.

The King of Kings and The Amateur are both eyeing modest but respectable starts.

The former flick, an animated Christian adventure from Angel Studios, is forecasted to open between USD 12 and USD 18 million. Written and directed by Seong-ho Jang and featuring a stellar voice cast including Kenneth Branagh, Uma Thurman, and Oscar Isaac, the film centers on a young Charles Dickens who imagines the life of Jesus Christ through storytelling with his son.

Advertisement

Faith-based audiences turning out in strong numbers for similar films in recent years could give The King of Kings a boost, as will the Easter season timing.

Meanwhile, The Amateur, a gritty espionage thriller from 20th Century Studios, is projected to earn USD 12 to USD 15 million. The film stars Rami Malek as a CIA cryptographer who transforms into a vengeful operative to avenge his wife’s death after a terrorist attack.

Directed by James Hawes and based on Robert Littell’s novel, The Amateur blends personal agenda with high-stakes spy action. Early reviews for the film have been mixed, with its theatrical performance now solely riding on Malek’s fan base.

While Minecraft is poised to remain the box office champ, this weekend presents a diverse slate that caters to families, faith-based viewers, and action lovers. Moviegoers can pick and choose their best option. Snow White, A Working Man, and Captain America 4 are some other popular titles currently in cinemas.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: The Amateur Review: Rami Malek and Laurence Fishburne led revenge spy-drama engages and impresses despite its generic story and screenplay