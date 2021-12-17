Box Office: Spider-Man: No Way Home 2nd biggest Hollywood opener of all time; Avengers: Endgame tops the list

Box Office is considered as the most transparent way to judge the success of a film. With gimmicks like pumping views and likes on videos and posts and bombarding the prospective audiences with positive reviews to form a favourable perception about the movie, the importance of the box office numbers increases even further as it helps to create a clear distinction between which film has been accepted by the audiences and which has not been accepted.

Marvel Studios’ latest offering, Spider-Man: No Way Home took the box office by storm as it managed to become the biggest opener in India this year, surpassing Sooryavanshi by a subsequent margin. Spider-Man: No Way Home opened to an astounding day 1 figure of Rs 32.67 cr all India Nett. The gross figures stand at Rs 41.50 cr. What makes Spider-Man: No Way Home’s opening special is the fact that it has managed to topple a biggie like Sooryavanshi (holiday release) that too on a non-holiday Thursday. With No Way Home, Marvel Studios has achieved a Marvel-ous feat of acquiring the top three spots of Hollywood movie openings in India with Avengers: Endgame managing to top the list and Spider-Man: No Way Home and Avengers: Infinity War managing to secure the second and third spot respectively.

The growth of international films in India is a case study to show how the Indian audiences have embraced popular Hollywood flicks with open arms. The first Spider-Man movie managed a lifetime gross figure of Rs 26 cr and for Spider-Man: No way Home to manage more than that on its very first day goes to show the extent of growth of this popular superhero franchise in India.

Following is the list of Top Hollywood movie openers in India (Nett all languages)

1. Avengers: Endgame – Rs 53.60 cr

2. Spider-Man: No Way Home – Rs 32.67 cr

3. Avengers: Infinity War – Rs 31.30 cr

4. Furious 8 – Rs 14 cr (Rs 8.5 cr Previews)

5. Hobbs and Shaw – Rs 13.15 cr

6. Captain Marvel – Rs 13 cr

7. Fast and Furious 7 – Rs 12.30 cr

8. Deadpool 2 – Rs 11.25 cr

9. Avengers: Age of Ultron – Rs 10.98 cr

10. Lion King – Rs 10.09 cr

Which is the next Hollywood movie you think can make it to this prestigious list?

Written by Rishil Jogani

