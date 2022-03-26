Box Office: SS Rajamouli's RRR flirts with Baahubali 2's opening day record in India
Advertisement
It’s too close to call at the moment but per the early estimates, RRR is flirting with the opening day record in India. As the numbers are starting to pour in, S.S. Rajamouli directed movie starring Ram Charan - Jr. NTR in the titular roles is expected to rake in Rs. 130-135 crores for its Friday debut in India. It is only the second time that any movie has grossed over Rs. 100 crores on opening day in India and both of those belong to the box office RAJA. From this starting point, a Rs. 300 crores opening weekend is locked, likely over Rs. 325 crores.
The film took the all-time opening day record in Telugu states by a margin, expected to gross around Rs. 80 crores (Rs. 65 crores share). Karnataka has pulled in big numbers as well, looks to be taking the second-biggest opening day ever, just behind Baahubali 2. Now this was mostly expected and there were no surprises seeing the record-breaking numbers in the Telugu speaking box office hubs but what came in surprising is the opening outside Telugu hotspots whether it was Tamil Nadu, Kerala or North India. Nevertheless, a good opening was expected in these places but they all are exceeding those expectations by a good 30-50 per cent.
Tamil Nadu looks like will score a double-digit opening day, which will be the opening day record for a non-Kollywood movie in the state. Need to say that barely any film other than those starring Vijay-Rajni-Ajith score double-digit start in the state. Similarly, Kerala will be nearing in at Rs. 4 crores on day one, when the general expectations were just Rs. 2.50 crores or so at the start of the week. North India early estimates also suggests an overperformance, with a shot at hitting Rs. 20 crores Nett for the Hindi version, better than the low tens ish expectations in the trade.
These early estimates sum up to Rs. 130-135 crores, which is in the striking distance of Baahubali 2’s five years standing opening day record. Whether it tops Baahubali: The Conclusion’s Rs. 134 crores, that will be known only tomorrow noon.
Advertisement
Credits: Pinkvilla
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!