Box Office Trends: SS Rajamouli’s RRR has a shot at Rs 20 crore opening day in Hindi belts

SS Rajamouli’s much awaited epic, RRR fronted by Jr NTR and Ram Charan, has taken a very good start at the box office with the occupancies growing from strength to strength with every passing show. The response to advance booking was just about average, but the spot bookings have taken over in a big way giving the film a shot at even a Rs 20 crore opening day, if the volume of sales is on the higher side in the evening and night shows.

Two days back, the film was tracking at an opening in and around the Rs 14 crore mark, but with the audience stepping out in big numbers on the release date, it has surpassed all the expectations. The positive talk in the audience from the initial shows is just elevating the walk ins even further as there is no better medium of marketing in today’s time than the audience word of mouth. The single screens across the nation have put up a rock-solid occupancy that started in the range of 40 percent in the noon shows, jumping to 60 percent towards matinee and just expected to grow even further for evening and night shows.

The business in multiplexes is also on a surge, and this reflects positive talk in the cine goers to start with. While the actual occupancy in evening and night shows will give a clearer picture on day one biz, there is a huge possibility of film clocking an opening day nett anywhere in the range of Rs 16 to 19 crore. The leading national chain of Hindi belts, PVR, had netted around Rs 2.25 crore until 3.30 pm and by now, it would have surpassed the entire day total of Gangubai (Rs 2.48 crore) at this chain.

PVR is expected to close anywhere around the Rs 3.30 to Rs 3.60 crore mark for day one, whereas we still await an update on the other two chains. It can be higher than this too, depending on the final walk ins at the national chains and single screens. Basically, the film will end up doing approximately 40 to 45 percent better than Gangubai at the national chains and is already better than the Alia Bhatt starrer in single screens too. The figures are also better than the last week release, Bachchhan Paandey across the belt – be it single screens or multiplexes. For Bachchhan Paandey, which opened around Rs 12.25, PVR chain had contributed Rs 2.31 crore on day one, and this mark has already been breached by RRR by 3.45 pm. Both 2D and 3D version are picking up towards, with an occupancy above 50 percent at most properties, and the same is expected to clock up even further for the post 7 pm shows.

The bookings for evening and night shows of RRR is encouraging and it’s this that gives the film an outside hope of zooming past the Rs 20 crore mark. Let’s wait to see how the evening and night shows fare for RRR. A 16 crore start is assured from here on and it remains to be seen how much more. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more reports on RRR.

