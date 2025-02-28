Box Office: Sundeep Kishan’s rom-com Mazaka stays STRONG on Day 2 with Rs 1.3 crore gross worldwide

Telugu hero Sundeep Kishan’s latest romantic comedy film, Mazaka, directed by Nakkina Trinadha Rao, is showing strength at the box office. After a solid opening on Day 1 (Feb 26), the film maintained its momentum on Day 2, recording a steady collection across India and the global box office.

Mazaka added an estimated total of ₹1.3 crore worldwide on day 2 after an opening of Rs 3 crore on day 1 worldwide. This takes the film’s total earnings to around ₹4.3 crore in just two days, giving hope that the film might collect big towards the weekend.

Day Worldwide Collections 1 Rs 3 crore 2 Rs 1.3 crore Total Rs 4.3 crore

A Crucial Film for Sundeep Kishan

After Ooru Peru Bhairavakona, this marks Sundeep Kishan’s first solo theatrical release, and he has pinned high hopes on Mazaka. With a solid lineup of films ahead, he is eager to make it big with this romantic entertainer. To ensure the film reaches broader audiences, Sundeep is actively promoting Mazaka, hoping that it will become his much-awaited blockbuster.

However, the film had an unusual release date, hitting the screens on a Wednesday (Maha Shivaratri), which has even surprised trade pundits. Despite being a single-holiday release, it has managed to sustain well, and trade analysts expect a surge in collections towards the weekend, particularly on Saturday and Sunday, the times where movie collections will be generally high.

Sundeep Kishan and Director react to Mixed Reviews

At the film’s success-meet other day in Hyderabad, Sundeep Kishan shared his wonder at the mixed reactions on social media. He humorously broke down the response, articulating, "Coming to the first half, everyone laughed. In the second half, 60% of people laughed, 20% didn’t laugh, and 20% were like ‘just okay.’ Please spread the good word about the film." The hero went to some multiplex theatres to check these reactions himself.

Meanwhile, director Nakkina Trinadha Rao was puzzled by the lack of organic word-of-mouth despite strong reactions inside theatres. He noted, "People who have laughed inside the theatres aren’t spreading the good word to others." He requested his fans, adding 'Please don't hesitate to spread the word-of-mouth about the movie". This highlights the challenge of translating the reactions inside theatres into a promotional aspect.

Weekend prospects and future hold

With the weekend approaching, Mazaka is expected to see further growth, particularly in urban centers and multiplexes. If it continues to hold well, the film could have a healthy first-weekend total, positioning it as a profitable venture for its makers. Grab your tickets right now for this comic-caper that might tickle your funny bones!