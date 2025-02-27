Mazaka Box Office: Opens slow but POSITIVE, earns 3 crore gross worldwide on Day 1

Telugu hero Sundeep Kishan’s much-anticipated film Mazaka hit theaters in a grand manner across Telugu states other day (Feb 26) on Maha Shivaratri eve. While the opening day numbers were not record-breaking, the film managed to collect a decent ₹2.25 crore gross in India and ₹3 crore worldwide on Day 1, supported by positive word-of-mouth and strong audience reception.

Despite high expectations, Nakkina Trinadha Rao directorial Mazaka had a slower-than-expected start at the box office, mainly due to limited early bookings and moderate footfalls for morning shows. However, as the day progressed, walk-ins improved, especially during evening and night shows, thanks to the film's positive reception especially due to the funny one-liners penned by writer Prasanna Kumar Bezawada.

Much like Sundeep Kishan’s previous sleeper hits, Mazaka is relying on strong content rather than massive pre-release hype. The film’s engaging screenplay, comedic elements, and an entertaining interval block have already become talking points among audiences. Especially Rao Ramesh's hilarious presence and Manmadhudu actress Anshu Ambani's comeback have clicked well.

The movie team was overwhelmed by the strong response and celebrated the film’s release in style. Sundeep Kishan, Ritu Varma, Anshu, and other crew members lit crackers and rejoiced as the film found appreciation from fans.

One of the biggest strengths of Mazaka is its comedy-driven narrative and performances. Rao Ramesh’s unmissable comic timing has been widely showered with praises, and the hilarious interval block which happens to be a comedy of errors has received immense praise. The chemistry between Sundeep Kishan and Ritu Varma has also been highlighted as a major plus point.

Trade analysts believe that positive word-of-mouth could significantly boost the film’s performance over the next few days. With no major competition right now at the Telugu box office, Mazaka has a solid chance to make it big in the First weekend.

The Road Ahead: Can Mazaka Pick Up Pace?

If Mazaka maintains steady occupancy, it could turn into a sleeper hit, much like Sundeep Kishan’s earlier successes including Venkatadri Express and Ooru Peru Bhairavakona. The audience reception, particularly for its humor, romance, and feel-good factor, is expected to fuel long-term box office success. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla.com for more interesting box office updates of Mazaka!