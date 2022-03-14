Box Office: Suriya starrer Etharkkum Thunindhavan has a Poor opening weekend

Etharkkum Thunindhavan continued the box office woes for Suriya, as it has a poor start at the box office, debuting with an ordinary four-day extended weekend of just Rs. 31 crores at the Indian box office. It failed to make an impact overseas as well, with an opening weekend over/under $1 million, for a worldwide total of Rs. 39 crores approx.

The film had a low start on Thursday and there was a hope that since the reception was reported to be quite decent, there will be some improvement over the weekend, but nothing came of that. There was good growth on Saturday but Sunday growth was not as much as it could have been considering the sort of big jumps on Sunday we have seen in recent times. It grossed Rs. 23 crores approx in Tamil Nadu and this has been sort of standard numbers for Suriya films in recent years. The opening day of the film in Tamil Nadu was around 85 per cent of the much smaller release Maanaadu while the 4-days number fell to around 82 per cent. That film closed at Rs. 51 crores in the state and if this film follows a similar trend, it will end up around Rs. 38-40 crores.

The performance outside Tamil Nadu was disappointing as well and a Suriya film should do those numbers on just the opening day. It did Rs. 4 crores in AP/TS, Rs. 1.50 crores in Karnataka and Rs. 2.20 crores in Kerala. There was also a Hindi dubbed release, but it was a complete washout with hardly any collections.

The box office collections of Etharkkum Thunindhavan at the Indian box office are as follows:

Thursday - Rs. 9.90 crores

Friday - Rs. 5 crores

Saturday - Rs. 7.50 crores

Sunday - Rs. 8.60 crores

Total - Rs. 31 crores