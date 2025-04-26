Box Office: Sydney Sweeney joins Split Fiction as video game adaptations surge after A Minecraft Movie; check its box office collection HERE

Sydney Sweeney is ready for her next cinematic adventure, as the Euphoria star was recently confirmed to be boarding the game-to-screen adaptation of Split Fiction, which Jon M. Chu is reported to direct. The game, for those unversed, is developed by Hazelight Studios and published by Electronic Arts. Per Variety, Sweeney will also executive produce.

The outlet mentioned it is yet to be finalized whether the actress will play Mio or Zoe, the two lead characters who become trapped in the fantasy worlds they create.

The screenplay for Split Fiction is being penned by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, the writers behind the highly acclaimed Deadpool & Wolverine. The movie is being produced by Mike Goldberg and Dmitri M. Johnson’s Story Kitchen and Chu’s Electric Somewhere. The former company has quickly established itself as a major force in game-to-screen adaptations with successes like the Sonic the Hedgehog films, Netflix’s animated Tomb Raider series, and upcoming projects based on Streets of Rage and It Takes Two.

Split Fiction combines elements of fantasy, science fiction, and platforming challenges in its gameplay, utilizing a split-screen format and allowing players to explore different worlds through distinct character abilities. Since its launch on March 6, the game has sold over two million copies in just its first week, reflecting its growing popularity among players.

The surge in video game adaptations is being fueled in part by the phenomenal performance of A Minecraft Movie. Directed by Jared Hess and starring Jason Momoa, Jack Black, Danielle Brooks, Emma Myers, and Sebastian Hansen, the film has grossed a massive USD 723.2 million worldwide against a budget of USD 150 million. Released theatrically on April 4, it has quickly become the second-highest-grossing film of the year and the second-highest-grossing video game adaptation of all time. A sequel is already being worked on.



Watch the trailer HERE:

With Sweeney and Chu (Crazy Rich Asians, Wicked) attached, Split Fiction is poised to become one of the next big adaptations to watch. As Hollywood continues to mint gaming properties into cinema, Split Fiction is shaping up to be another exciting chapter in this growing trend.

