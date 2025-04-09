Box Office: Captain America Brave New World earns 128 percent more than its production cost; check total collection

Despite facing competition from other releases like Mickey 17, Snow White, and A Minecraft Movie since its February 14 debut, Captain America: Brave New World has quietly achieved a significant financial milestone. The superhero entry led by Anthony Mackie in his first outing as the titular hero has earned USD 411.4 million globally—more than double its USD 180 million production budget.

Directed by Julius Onah, CapAm 4, for those who may not know, continues the storyline from Disney Plus’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, with Mackie’s Sam Wilson now assuming the role once defined by Chris Evans’s Steve Rogers. The cast also includes Harrison Ford, Giancarlo Esposito, Tim Blake Nelson, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Carl Lumbly, Xosha Roquemore, Liv Tyler, and others.

While the budget of USD 180 million—excluding marketing—is modest by Marvel standards (many MCU films exceed USD 250 million in production costs), the offering has proved its mettle at the box office. On its eighth weekend in the domestic market, the film collected USD 1.4 million despite a 52.2 percent drop from the previous weekend and losing 630 theaters. This brings its North America total to USD 199.1 million, with expectations that it will cross the USD 200 million mark within this week.

Though Brave New World is no longer among the domestic top five earners, its overall box office performance has remained steady, especially during weekends that saw stiff competition from multiple new releases, including A Working Man, The Alto Knights, Death of a Unicorn, and more recently. Earlier, the film had slightly benefited from the weak performance of Disney’s Snow White remake, but with Minecraft arriving this weekend, Brave New World has lost audience attention.

Internationally, Captain America 4 has collected an additional USD 212.28 million, which, when combined with its US earnings, brings the global total to the aforementioned USD 400 million-plus figure. The final number represents a 128 percent gain over the film’s price tag.

While not a blockbuster in the traditional Marvel sense, Brave New World has performed solidly for a Phase Five endeavor with a new lead. Its performance will surely define the franchise’s future—especially with Mackie set to return in Avengers: Doomsday, led by Robert Downey Jr. and also featuring Chris Hemsworth, Channing Tatum, Paul Rudd, and others.

