Box Office: Tom Hardy's USD 120M superhero movie Venom The Last Dance approaches USD 400 million worldwide

Venom 3, starring Tom Hardy in the lead role, is running successfully in theatres. Officially titled Venom: The Last Dance, the third and last installment of the Venom trilogy, was released in the US on October 25, 2024, and a day earlier in India. Kelly Marcel's big-budget directorial is now eying USD 400 million worldwide.

Venom: The Last Dance Surpasses USD 395 Million Globally

Backed by Sony Pictures Entertainment, Venom: The Last Dance has crossed USD 395 million at the end of the 3rd weekend at the worldwide box office. While Tom Hardy-starrer had an underwhelming opening domestically visavis expectations, the superhero saga has continued to dominate the global box office for three consecutive weekends.

Venom 3 has remained on the top spot amidst several other releases including new rivals The Best Christmas Pageant Ever and Heretic, both of which were released on November 8.

Venom 3's Lifetime Collection To Be Less Than Its Previous Installments?

Despite its mammoth success at ticket windows, the lifetime collection of Tom Hardy's latest film, Venom: The Last Dance would be less than that of its previous two installments, Venom (2018) and Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021). Venom earned USD 856 million worldwide and the second part of the trilogy collected USD 506 million at the global box office. However, it is the best performer of the Venom franchise in India.

Made on a big budget of USD 120 million, Venom: The Last Dance has emerged as the first success in the Sony Spider-Man Universe since 2021. Its production budget was slightly more than its previous installment, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, i.e. USD 110 million.

Tom Hardy plays the role of Eddie Brock, an investigative journalist and his alien symbiote, Venom, in Venom: The Last Dance. Eddie is a prime accused of a police officer's murder. Watch the film to know what happens in the third part.

Venom: The Last Dance In Theatres

Venom: The Last Dance is available in theatres near you. You can book your tickets from the online booking websites or collect them from the ticket counter itself.

