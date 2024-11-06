The Tom Hardy-led Venom: The Last Dance, is turning to be a box office winner as the global earnings of this Sony Pictures-produced Superhero Film has zoomed past the $300 Million mark over the second weekend and the present earning of the film stands in the vicinity of $300 million. Made on a budget of $120 million, Venom: The Last Dance is a success story, though the lifetime collections will be lower than the last two films of the franchise – Venom ($856 million) and Venom: Let There Be Carnage ($506 million).

The superhero saga has earned $227 million from the international markets with another $93 million coming in from the domestic market. The best-performing country for Venom: The Last Dance is China with collections of $70.60 million, followed by Mexico with $13.40 million, and finally, the UK with $11.90 million. The film saw a release in Japan and France too which scored $3.8 million $6.5 million respectively. The lifetime collections of the film are already higher than the Marvel Superhero Universe film, The Marvels, which tanked with lifetime collections a little over the $200 million mark.

The Clint Eastwood-directed Juror No.2 saw a platform release internationally, and has done well to rake in $5.5 million over the run so far. The film released on merely 1348 screens across six territories, and fared the best in France with collections of $3.10 million, followed by Spain at $937,000 and finally the UK with $442,000.

The film has been received with rave reviews all across the board, and the studio, Warner Brothers has given it a platform release to ensure qualification for the Oscars. The animated film, The Wild Robot, is continuing to run riot with $270 million globally till date. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on box office collections of Indian and International feature films.

