Venom India Box Office Collections 1st Monday: Tom Hardy's superhero film continues to hold reasonably well after very good weekend; Nets Rs 3.15 crore on Day 5

Venom: The Last Dance starring Tom Hardy in the leading role, has shown a solid hold at the Indian box office. The superhero action-drama passes the first Monday test with flying colours. The movie is set to emerge as a Hit in India.

Directed by Kelly Mercel, Venom: The Last Dance recorded an impressive opening weekend by collecting Rs 30 crore net in India. For the record, the movie has shown an upward trajectory over the opening weekend by collecting Rs 4.50 crore on Day 1 (Thursday Paid Previews), Rs 7.25 crore on Day 2, Rs 9.25 crore on Day 3, followed by Rs 9.00 crore on Day 4.

The superhero flick minted Rs 3.15 crore net on its 1st Monday in India, which is reasonably good as it saw just a 30% drop over its opening day. With such a stronghold, the movie has proved its worth and emerged as a good filler for the pre-Diwali period.

The total cume of Venom: The Last Dance currently stands at Rs 33.15 crore net in India.

Tom Hardy's Venom: The Last Dance Set To Emerge A CLEAN HIT in India; Will Face A Dent With Diwali Releases

The Tom Hardy starrer Venom: The Last Dance is the final instalment of the popular franchise. Interestingly, the movie performed better in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions rather than the original language in India, which signifies the mass fan-following of the superhero flick.

Compared to the first two parts, the latest instalment of the Venom franchise is doing better in India. Though, it will end up being the least-grossing movie at the worldwide box office but has the potential to emerge as the best-performing film of the franchise in Indian markets.

The sad thing is that the movie will have to face a massive dent from the big Diwali releases- Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in India. It will be interesting to see if it can manage to show any hold post these releases.

Take A Look At The Day Wise Net India Box Office Collections Of Venom: The Last Dance

Day India Gross Collections 1 Rs 4.50 crore 2 Rs 7.25 crore 3 Rs 9.25 crore 4 Rs 9.00 crore 5 Rs 3.15 crore Total Rs 33.15 crore net in 5 days in India

About Venom: The Last Dance

Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and his symbiote, Venom (Juno Temple) are accused of the murder of a police officer. They have been in the hiding for a fairly good amount of time. They believe that going to New York will sort everything out. However, they soon realise that the top authorities aren’t the only ones they have to worry about. Knull (Andy Serkis), the one who created the symbiotes, sends a monster to hunt Eddie and Venom down.

Can Eddie and Venom survive the monster attack? Also, will they be able to get the top authorities off their shoulders, or will they be tracked down?

Watch Venom: The Last Dance to find out.

Venom: The Last Dance In Theatres

Venom: The Last Dance is available in theatres near you. You can book your tickets from the online booking websites or collect them from the ticket counter itself.

