Box Office: John Wick 4 emerges number 1; Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway remain steady

The new week at the box office began with a new film emerging as the most preferred film choice for Indian moviegoers. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar held the top spot for 2 consecutive weeks and now it is the second most preferred film on its third Friday. John Wick 4 is the box office leader this Friday and it seems so for the rest of the week too, before the release of Bholaa and Dasara. Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway took the third spot, comprehensively netting over this week's new release Bheed. Most of the other releases of last week have been discontinued at most centres due to a poor show.

John Wick 4 Emerges As The Most Preferred Movie Option For Indian Moviegoers



John Wick 4 had a very good Friday of Rs 6 crore nett. The Thursday night previews that netted around Rs 2.5 crores already gave an indication of a box office breakout and it has successfully managed it now with a first day collection of Rs 8.50 crores including premieres. It will not just emerge as the highest grossing John Wick film in India tomorrow but will also trump the net box office total of the first three John Wick films in the country. John Wick has never been a big franchise in India from a box office perspective but with John Wick 4 running so comprehensively in Indian theatres, the future of the franchise looks very bright. It is the box office leader this Friday in India and it will remain so till the release of Bholaa and Dasara next weekend.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections Of John Wick 4 Are As Follows:

Premieres - Rs 2.50 cr

Day 1 - Rs 6 cr

Total - Rs 8.50 crores

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Remains Steady On Third Friday



Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar recorded collections similar to Thursday and this is what the film really required. It collected Rs 1.80 crore nett on its 17th day and this takes the total collections of the film to over Rs 108 crores. The steady collections on Friday ensure a good growth in the numbers this weekend, pushing the film closer to the Rs 125 crore nett India figure. The box office performance of the film can be termed as reasonably good. It is currently the second highest grossing Indian film this year.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections Of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Are As Follows:

Extended 2 Weeks - Rs 106.50 cr

3rd Friday - Rs 1.80 cr

Total - Rs 108.30 crores

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway Sees Growth In Collections On Second Friday



Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway saw a 10 percent growth on Friday vis-à-vis Thursday. The film collected around Rs. 90 lakhs on day 8 and it ensures that the film will have a nice second weekend, just around 40 percent lower than the first weekend. The steady nature of the film's collections guarantee that the film will cross Rs 20 crores nett in its full run. Coupled with a solid international performance, the makers will get a net theatrical share of around or over Rs 15 crores. For a film that has recovered its costs from non-theatricals alone, it's a very pleasant result. From a box office perspective, the numbers are still just about fair, but you take that when similar looking films don't even survive through the first weekend.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections Of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway Are As Follows:

Week 1 - Rs 10.15 cr

2nd Friday - Rs 90 lakh

Total - Rs 11.05 crores

Bheed had an unmentionably low opening day number.

