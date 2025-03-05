Box Office Watch: Can Nithiin’s Robinhood break into his All-Time Top 4?

Telugu hero Nithiin’s career is a story of terrific highs and deep lows, a journey filled with unexpected twists and long gaps between major hits. He started off strong blockbusters like Jayam and Dil, and then hits eluded him for almost a decade. Just when many wrote him off, he bounced back with Ishq, followed by A Aa. He stormed the box office and re-established him as a bankable star. However, the years since have once again been rocky, with more misses than hits. Now, all hopes are pinned on Robinhood, his upcoming stylish action-comedy, to finally end the dry spell. The big question is — can Robinhood not only succeed but also break into Nithiin’s all-time top 4 biggest hits? Here’s a look at the films that shaped his career so far.

Dream debut that made Nithiin a Star

Nithiin’s debut film Jayam, directed by Teja, was a romantic action drama that has alluring Sadaaf aka Sadha as the leading lady. Released at a time when fresh love stories were ruling Telugu cinema, Jayam struck a chord with its youthful mass appeal, composer RP Patnaik's enchanting songs and Teja's directorial magic. The film became an instant blockbuster, catapulting Nithiin into the spotlight as a promising romantic hero.

Advertisement

The rebel role that added Mass appeal

Dil, directed by V.V. Vinayak, saw Nithiin in a completely new avatar — a rebellious youngster fighting against an antagonist like Prakash Raj, to win the latter's daughter, played by Neha. With mass dialogues, action sequences, and catchy music, Dil became another box-office smash. The film collected solidly across B and C centers, cementing him as a bankable young star.

The romantic comeback that saved Nithiin's career

After nearly a decade of continuous flops and struggling to find right footing, Ishq, directed by Vikram K Kumar, turned out to be a much-needed comeback for Nithiin. Starring him alongside Nithya Menen, Ishq was a romantic entertainer with a fresh, feel-good vibe. Its success, both critically and commercially, brought Nithiin back into the limelight. The film crossed stunning numbers at the boxoffice worldwide, marking his first clean hit after many years, reviving his career.

Advertisement

The family entertainer that set new records

Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, A Aa was a game-changer for Nithiin. Starring him opposite Samantha Ruth Prabhu, this family entertainer blended Trivikram’s trademark dialogues with strong dramatic scenes. The film went on to become Nithiin’s career best at that time. This success not only cemented his family audience appeal but also gave him a strong footing in the overseas market.

Cut to 2025! The big bet that could redefine future

Robinhood isn’t just another film for Nithiin — it’s a crucial box office test that could decide his future trajectory. With stylish action, comedy, and a heist twist, the film carries massive expectations. If it can crack into the top league or even challenge A Aa’s record, it will breathe new life into Nithiin’s career. After a string of recent disappointments, Robinhood’s success isn’t just desirable — it’s essential. Fans and industry insiders alike are rooting for this “Robinhood rescue” to place Nithiin firmly back in the hit league, where his journey started over two decades ago.