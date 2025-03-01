Allu Arjun x Trivikram Srinivas: Producer drops BIG update about upcoming socio-mythological film

Allu Arjun is all set to move on from the massive success of his last film, Pushpa 2, and gear up for the lined-up projects. He will be collaborating with director Trivikram Srinivas on one of his impending films. While fans have been ardently waiting for the next big update on it, the producer of the film has now finally spilled the beans.

Producer Naga Vamsi, while attending an event for the film MAD Square, was asked to reveal if there was any delay on Allu Arjun’s film with Trivikram Srinivas. He was also questioned if the movie would go to the floors by this month.

However, in response, the producer mentioned that the film would not start rolling by this month. He added that work on Allu Arjun’s film with Trivikram Srinivas will only begin by the second half of the year.

Naga Vamsi said “No nothing like that. It’s in the second half of the year.”

In January 2025, a Telugu Chitraalu report claimed that the Pushpa 2 star would essay the role of Lord Karthikeya in his movie with Trivikram Srinivas. The film would also narrate the story of the God of War as he reunites with his father, Lord Shiva.

Moreover, the report further added that this film would be a socio-mythological fantasy flick that has been crafted on a massive scale.

However, there has been no confirmation on the matter yet, as these are merely rumors about the impending project at the moment.

For the untold, this project would mark the filmmaker’s fourth collaboration with Allu Arjun. The duo’s first film together was Julayi, which was released in 2012.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun is also said to be collaborating with Atlee for a pan-Indian project, amid buzz on the delay of his film with Trivikram Srinivas. Based on reports, AA and Atlee’s movie is likely to have Janhvi Kapoor as the leading lady.

More recently, another report mentioned that following the success and failure of films like Sankranthiki Vasthunam and Game Changer, respectively, Allu Arjun has offered to work with producer Dil Raju on a film under his banner if the script and director for the same are chosen wisely.