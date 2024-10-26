Prakash Raj opens up about losing his 5-year-old son Sidharth: 'It hurts me, it feels very helpless…’

Trigger Warning: This particular article contains information regarding the death of an individual, which might be triggering for some readers.

Pan-Indian actor Prakash Raj recently spoke about the grief of losing his 5-year-old son Sidharth during an event. The actor, who was then married to his ex-wife Lalitha Kumari, talked about how he felt powerless after the funeral.

As quoted by ABP Live, Prakash Raj said that pain is a very personal thing, whether it was losing his friend Gauri Lankesh or his son Sidharth. However, he said he cannot be selfish as he has his daughters, family, and profession to take care of.

Further, the actor spoke about how he always intends to celebrate little joys in life and share them rather than wallowing in sadness. Moreover, Prakash Raj urged people to discover reasons to love while acknowledging that death is part of life and is inevitable. “I am human. It disturbs me, it hurts me, it feels very helpless. But then, let's find reasons to live. Death is eventually there, always,” he added.

For the unversed, Prakash Raj lost his son at the age of five in a horrifying incident. Talking about it, the actor had once shared with TOI that his son Sidharth was just 5 when the incident happened. While flying a kite from a high table, he fell to the ground.



Further, Raj stated that his son suffered from fits for a few months before eventually passing away. The actor said losing his son was more than any other sorrow he has ever faced in life.

It is worth mentioning that Prakash and Lalitha also share two daughters named Meghana and Pooja from their marriage. After his son's death, equations drastically changed between him and his then-wife, Lalitha Kumari. Eventually, they separated in 2009. After the divorce, Prakash Raj married Pony Verma at the age of 45 in 2010. It is pertinent to mention that Prakash and Pony are blessed with a son, Vedhant.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for this.

ALSO READ: Is Sai Dharam Tej envious of his successful cousins Ram Charan and Allu Arjun? Find out what Virupaksha actor has to say