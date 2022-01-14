EXCLUSIVE: Naga Chaitanya opens up about the plot of Thank You; Says, it explores importance of gratitude

After working with Vikram Kumar on Manam (2014), Naga Chaitanya reunites with the filmmaker on his upcoming film, Thank You. The actor informs that major chunk of the film is done and the team is just waiting for COVID-19 scenario to be a little better before commencing the final schedule. “We are done shooting for 90 per-cent of the film and it’s just a week long schedule that’s remaining. We will fly out to Russia by end of this month if everything works out,” says Chay.

Opening up about the plot of Thank You, the actor adds, “It’s a slice of life, travelogue kind of a film. Let’s say, a feel goof breezy film about a guy who goes down the memory lane. It explores the importance of gratitude and that’s the soul of Thank You. If everything goes well, it will release very soon.”

Chay is riding on a high with back-to-back successful films in the form of Majili, Venky Mama and Love Story. When asked about the pressures of delivering at the box-office, the actor explains, “I don’t focus much on the number game. For me, it’s all about the character and the content. If that connects, everything just follows. Whatever the film deserves, that will be achieved in due course of time. There is always a pressure of delivering better in the next film. But, it’s a good challenge to keep proving yourself at the box-office.”

Naga Chaitanya has collaborated with father, Nagarjuna on Bangarraju, which has released in the Telugu speaking states on January 14. The film is said to be a family entertainer with elements of fantasy. It’s his second collaboration with Nagarjuna after Manam, which featured the entire family together for the first time. Watch the full interview below:

