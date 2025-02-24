Box Office: With Dragon, Has Pradeep Ranganathan Become a Minimum Guarantee Actor for Tamil Cinema?

Whether in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, or Kannada, the film industry frequently observes a pattern where a director or actor's first film is a huge success, but their second picture performs poorly at the box office. Critics are particularly wary of anyone who works as both a director and an actor. Pradeep Ranganathan, a Tamil filmmaker who made the leap from YouTube to mainstream film, appears to be rewriting this trend, though. Love Today (2022), his debut starring and directing project, went viral and swept the box office, earning ₹100 crore in ten days.

Even after the Hindi remake of the movie, critics still called him a one-hit wonder. While many first-time directors or actors make a big hit at the box office, it is difficult to maintain that success with follow-up films. Pradeep took his time, making sure that his next project was well-planned and focused. He returned with Dragon for which he has provided the story along with director Ashwath Marimuthu, and the results speak for themselves.

Within its opening week, Dragon grossed ₹50 crore, setting the course for the ₹100 crore club. This success proves that Pradeep is not merely an on-screen performer but a calculated filmmaker who pays attention to every aspect of the movie—from script and cinematography to music and casting. With Dragon, Pradeep Ranganathan has firmly positioned himself as a minimum guarantee actor at the Tamil box office, proving that his success is far from a one-time phenomenon.

His choice of a strong technical team further strengthens his box office pull. Director Ashwath Marimuthu, known for his blockbuster Oh My Kadavule, shaped the screenplay pretty well, while actresses Anupama Parameswaran and Kayadu Lohar brought fresh Gen-Z appeal. Adding to the film’s magic, composer Leon James delivered an impressive soundtrack.

Advertisement

However, Pradeep’s ultimate test will be Love Insurance Kompany, directed by hitmaker Vignesh Shivan. With Anirudh Ravichander composing the music for that movie, all signs point toward another massive hit. If this film succeeds, there will be no doubt—Pradeep Ranganathan will cement his place as a box-office king.