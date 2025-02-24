Captain America 4 US Box Office and Projections: Anthony Mackie Starrer Eyes USD 195M-215M Finish After Steep Second Weekend Drop

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World has been hit hard by mixed word of mouth, tumbling 68.1% in its second domestic weekend to earn just USD 28.3 million. This marks the third-largest second-weekend drop in Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) history, trailing only Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (-69.9%) and Black Widow (-67.8%). The film’s 10-day domestic total now stands at USD 141.3 million, with industry projections estimating a final run between USD 195 million and USD 215 million.

Brave New World’s sophomore weekend performance lags far behind past blockbusters. Black Panther saw a much stronger hold, earning USD 111.7 million in its second weekend with just a 44.7% drop, while Deadpool managed USD 56.5 million, registering a 57.4% drop. Even Sonic the Hedgehog (USD 26.2M, -54.9%) and Ghost Rider (USD 20.1M, -55.8%) showed better resilience. Meanwhile, Fifty Shades of Grey took a steeper -73.9% dive to USD 22.3 million in its second frame.

Among Captain America films, Brave New World also ranks as the weakest second-weekend performer. The First Avenger saw a USD 25.6 million second weekend with a 60.7% drop, The Winter Soldier grossed USD 41.3 million (-56.6%), and Civil War remained strong with USD 72.6 million (-59.5%). The latest entry’s rapid decline suggests that audience enthusiasm has waned significantly compared to previous installments.

While competition is relatively light in the coming weeks, Brave New World will still need a stronghold to avoid finishing closer to the lower end of its projected range. If it follows the path of Quantumania, which also faced a steep second-weekend drop before struggling to maintain momentum, it could end up at the USD 195 million mark domestically. However, with no major superhero releases on the horizon, it may find some stability and push toward the higher end of projections.

Despite its connection to the celebrated MCU, Brave New World’s struggles underscore franchise fatigue, with audiences showing less interest in experimental storylines. The film, starring Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson, the new titular superhero, is seen by some fans as more politically inclined and lacking the trademark Marvel action appeal. The film also features Harrison Ford, Tim Blake Nelson, and Danny Ramirez.

While its reception has been mixed, Marvel will be hoping for a stronger performance on digital and streaming platforms once its theatrical run concludes.