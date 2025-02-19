Box Office: With GARGANTUAN success of Chhaava, anticipation for Vicky Kaushal's upcoming movies Love & War and Mahavatar increases

Vicky Kaushal is basking in the success of his latest release, Chhaava these days. Released on February 14, the historical actioner features Vicky as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Also featuring Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna, the new movie has crossed Rs 150 crore in just a few days. With the success of Chhaava, Love & War and Mahavatar have all our eyes on.

Chhaava Boosts Anticipations For Love & War And Mahavatar

After Chhaava's blockbuster theatrical run, Vicky Kaushal has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War and Amar Kaushik's directorial, Mahavatar lined up in the future. In Bhansali's epic saga, Vicky will share the screen space with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Meanwhile, Kaushik's helmer will feature him in the lead role of Chiranjeevi Parashurama.

As per predictions, both Love & War and Mahavatar seem like certified blockbusters, considering their themes of romance and mythology respectively.

Love & War marks Vicky's reunion with Alia after Raazi and Ranbir post Sanju. While Vicky is collaborating with Bhansali for the first time, Alia and Ranbir are reuniting with the director after Gangubai Kathiawadi and Saawariya respectively.

Speaking of Mahavatar, the makers have generated buzz throught the first look poster of Vicky's character in the upcoming release. While Love & War will hit the screens on March 2026, Mahavatar is scheduled for Christmas release the same year.

Delving Into Chhaava's Box Office Success

Chhaava, helmed by Laxman Utekar, has emerged as the first success of 2025 at the box office, as far as new movies are concerned. The historical action drama crossed the Rs 150 crore mark in five days. It is now eyeing Rs 200 crore net in India in the first week.

Dinesh Vijan's production is targetting Rs 350 crore plus as its lifetime business. The collections can go higher if the second week is as strong as the opening week. It is expecting a target of Rs 600 crore plus gross at the worldwide box office.

