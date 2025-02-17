Chhaava Box Office Update: Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj's biopic crosses Luka Chuppi in JUST 3 days to emerge Laxman Utekar's highest grosser

Filmmaker Laxman Utekar has worked in both Hindi and Marathi cinema. He made his directorial debut in Bollywood with Luka Chuppi in 2019. The director helmed Mimi in 2021, followed by Zara Hatke Zara Bachke in 2023. Two years later, Utekar has made his comeback with Chhaava. Starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, the historical drama has crossed the lifetime collection of Luka Chuppi in the opening weekend.

Chhaava Crosses Luka Chuppi's Lifetime Business, Becomes Laxman Utekar's Highest Grosser

Going by its strong hold in the opening weekend, Chhaava has been maintaining an excellent business at the box office. This is to note that the historical actioner based on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj has surpassed Luka Chuppi's lifetime net earnings in just three days. The new release has now emerged as the highest grossing film of Laxman Utekar.

Chhaava vs Luka Chuppi: Box Office Performances

Released on Valentine's Day, Chhaava started its journey with Rs 28.5 crore on the opening day at the box office. On Day 2, Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer collected Rs 34 crore, followed by Rs 46 crore on Day 3. It brought its cume collection to nearly Rs 109 crore net in India.

Luka Chuppi, on the other hand, fetched Rs 88.50 crore in three days of its release in 2019. The romantic comedy was shouldered on Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon as leads.

Advertisement

Chhaava marks Laxman Utekar's fourth Hindi movie of his career and third theatrical release in Bollywood. For the unversed, Mimi was premiered on OTT platforms, Jio Cinema and Netflix. Speaking of Chhaava, it is locking horns with Captain America: Brave New World and the Sanam Teri Kasam re-release. The historical drama also features Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, and others.

Chhaava in Cinemas

Chhaava is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer yet? Tell us in the comment section. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.