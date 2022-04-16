Box Office: Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2 digs another Rs. 100 crores plus day on Friday in India

KGF Chapter 2 had another century-plus day on Friday, as it grossed Rs. 106 crores approx at the Indian box office, taking its two-day total to Rs. 234.50 crores. The drop in collections on Friday was fairly normal across the board, though the holiday for Good Friday did help the holds. There may be a minor drop in collections today and they will surge again on Sunday. The film will cross Rs. 300 crores today and will go for Rs. 430-440 crores for a four-day extended weekend.

Generally, you would have big drops in AP/TS and Tamil Nadu for big openers, as they have a huge chunk of money coming from early morning shows and additional shows, which are missing on day two. This happens with movies that are pulled by big stars having huge fan followings. Since KGF 2 is a movie pulled by a franchise brand power outside Karnataka, those fan shows were limited or not at all, hence day two drops are very low.

The box office collections of KGF: Chapter 2 at the Indian box office are as follows:

Thursday - Rs. 128.50 crores

Friday - Rs. 106 crores

Total - Rs. 234.50 crores

In Karnataka, the film grossed Rs. 19.50 crores approx on its day two and two days total are already Rs. 44.50 crores, higher than the previous weekend record of Baahubali 2 (Rs. 40.90 crores) in the state. The four day weekend in the state will be Rs. 75-80 crores, which will take it to the top three/four grossers ever. The opening day numbers in Kerala are now confirmed to be an all-time record, beating Odiyan. The second-day numbers are extraordinary as well at Rs. 5.75 crores approx and puts the film on track for a weekend of Rs. 25 crores, which will a new record quite comfortably. The film is now giving strong competition to Beast in bigger centres of Tamil Nadu, though the overall state numbers are still around half, but the gap is closing fast and could be by Sunday that it will be even and from Monday can start leading.

The territorial breakdown for the two-days box office collections of KGF: Chapter 2 in India are as follows:

Karnataka - Rs. 44.50 crores

AP/TS - Rs. 44.50 crores

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 14.50 crores

Kerala - Rs. 13 crores

North India - Rs. 118 crores