Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World has crossed the USD 200 million mark at the global box office within its first Tuesday of release. While the milestone indicates some level of audience interest, the film still faces an uphill battle to achieve profitability, as industry estimates suggest it needs to earn at least USD 425 million worldwide to break even in theaters.

The Anthony Mackie-led superhero film debuted on February 14 and has had a mixed reception. Despite Marvel’s robust brand power, the film has struggled to gain momentum in key international markets amid tough competition from local offerings.

Example: In India, the film has faced tough rivalry from Chhaava, a regionally resonant period drama that has dominated the box office since its release alongside CapAm 4. On its sixth day in the country, Brave New World is expected to collect between INR 1.40-1.50 crore, a disappointing figure for an MCU film in a market that has traditionally been strong for Marvel. The absence of Chris Evans as Steve Rogers and lackluster word of mouth appears to have dampened prospects, with audiences opting for local content that offers a more compelling narrative.

Domestically, Brave New World has been performing decently, but its overseas earnings are crucial in determining its final box office fate.

Globally, Brave New World opened with an estimated USD 180.9 million over its debut weekend. However, the road ahead remains uncertain, as it needs a strong hold in the coming weeks to reach the aforementioned break-even point. With the current trend, projections suggest the film may land somewhere between USD 425-450 million in lifetime earnings, marking it as a modest success rather than a smash hit.

Marvel has seen a decline in box office dominance in recent years, with films like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Madame Web failing to meet expectations. While Brave New World is not faring too poorly overall, it still highlights the studio’s growing challenge in delivering blockbuster sensations as it once did.

As the second weekend approaches, Captain America 4 will need to sustain audience interest to prevent a costly drop. Whether or not it manages to cross the profitability threshold or joins the list of underperforming Marvel flicks will be determined sooner rather than later.

Directed by Julius Onah, the Anthony Mackie starrer also features Harrison Ford, Seth Rollins, Shira Haas, Rosa Salazar, and more.