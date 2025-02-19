Captain America 4 Day 6 India Box Office Trends: Anthony Mackie's movie crumples amidst competition from Chhaava

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World is facing a tough time at the Indian box office, struggling to stay afloat amidst intense competition from Chhaava. On its sixth day today (February 19), the superhero film is expected to earn between 1.40 and 1.50 crore, which is underwhelming for an MCU offering.

The Anthony Mackie-led film opened with concerning numbers on February 14 and has since failed to gain momentum. Despite Marvel’s strong fan following in the country, Captain America 4 has been unable to hold its ground, with negative word of mouth and mixed reviews affecting its run. The absence of Chris Evans as Steve Rogers and a lack of a compelling storyline seem to have further dampened the enthusiasm among fans.

In contrast, Chhaava has been ruling the box office since Friday, drawing significant footfalls with its compelling narrative and cultural and patriotic appeal. The period drama continues to dominate the Indian market, securing a stronghold that Brave New World has been unable to challenge. With solid regional traction and positive word of mouth, Chhaava has significantly outperformed its Hollywood counterpart.

The declining numbers of Captain America 4 suggest that Marvel’s brand power alone is no longer sufficient to guarantee box office success in India. As audiences increasingly favor local content that resonates with them, big-budget Hollywood films face a tough challenge unless they offer something truly engaging.

With the second weekend approaching, Captain America 4 needs a major boost to avoid an even steeper drop in collections. However, with Chhaava continuing its reign and other new releases on the horizon, the chances of a turnaround appear negligible. If the current trend persists, Captain America: Brave New World might find itself completely sidelined in the Indian market, joining the roster of recent Marvel flops in the country like Madame Web, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and more.

A key difference between Brave New World and the latter two films is that while they struggled to attract audiences internationally as well, Brave New World is performing fine globally, with a USD 180.9 million opening weekend.

Estimates suggest that while Brave New World will close its India run in the vicinity of 30 crore, globally, it will go on to make USD 425–450 million.