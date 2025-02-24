Captain America 4 India Box Office Day 11: Marvel’s Movie DROPS to Rs 40 lacs on Monday

Captain America: Brave New World continues its sluggish run at the Indian box office and shows no sign of growth any further. The Day 11 of its release has seen a collection of Rs 40 lacs nett only at the Indian box office, a 50% decline from its Friday nett of Rs 80 lacs.

The 11 day total of Captain America 4 at the Indian Box Office now stands at Rs 22.90cr. As the second week for the film continues, it is most probably going to indicate towards a clear picture for the ending total of the superhero film’s box office run.

Day-wise Earnings (₹ Crore):

Day Earnings Day 1 4.25 Day 2 4.75 Day 3 4.50 Day 4 1.60 Day 5 1.45 Day 6 1.45 Day 7 1.20 Day 8 0.80 Day 9 1.20 Day 10 1.30 Day 11 0.40 Total 22.90

During its performance on its 2nd weekend, the film had collected Rs 1.20 crore on the previous Saturday and Rs 1.30 crore on the Sunday showing a minor weekend growth. As the weekdays begin, the film seems to be crashing at the Indian box office.

With a raging performance of Vicky Kaushal’s period biopic Chhaava at the Indian box office, Captain America 4 seems to be disappearing from the charts. With the competitor Chhaava running towards new records daily, disinterest seems to be rising among the audience for the Anthony Mackie starrer.

Marvel’s back to back poor performances in the market, both quality and box office wise, is another factor to blame for this failure. With no sudden surprise to look forward to making the film a success and the Indian film Chhaava not looking to go anywhere near stopping, Captain America 4 is facing a huge trouble among its box office results. This latest MCU offering is expected to end its run soon with a lifetime near Rs 25 crores.

Advertisement

Have you watched Captain America 4 yet and did you like it? Tell us in the comments. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.