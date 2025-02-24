Captain America 4 Day 11 India Box Office Trends: Marvel's movie loses screens due to sluggish theatrical run

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World is slowly losing its hold on the Indian box office with its occupancy and trade expectations both declining every day. The film is expected to end its Day 11 in the range of Rs 40 lacs, facing a sharp downfall from its second weekend. After its disappointing performance on last Friday with a total of Rs 80 lacs nett, such a downfall is obviously expected.

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie as the superhero Captain America post the events of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and is directed by Julius Onah. The star cast also includes Hollywood veteran Harrison Ford as Thaddeus ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross, Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres, Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley, and Liv Tyler as Betty Ross. Despite the strong lineup, the movie has not managed to generate the same level of excitement as previous MCU outings in India.

For a downfall of this stature for an MCU film in India, there stand several reasons. The first and the major reason is the absence of the Marvel superstar Chris Evans who became the face of the iconic Captain America. As his replacement, Anthony Mackie lacks the same aura that Evans used to carry as the superhero.

Adding on to the challenges the film is facing is its clash with Vicky Kaushal’s period biopic Chhaava. This Indian historical action drama has done an impeccable damage to Captain America 4 as Chhaava is leading a blockbuster path since the Day 1 of its release and repelling any audience interest from the Marvel film. With both films continuing their second week run, Captain America 4 is seeing a decline in its number of screens and shows due to its already poor hold at the box office.

The total 10 day nett of Captain America 4 currently stands at Rs 22.50 crores. With barely any collection coming in for the film, an ending total near Rs 25 crores at India Box Office won’t be a surprise for the film, finishing as one of the lowest grossers of Marvel in the Indian market ever.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question