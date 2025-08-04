Chal Mera Putt 4 Box Office: Fourth biggest opening weekend for a Punjabi film

Punjabi film Chal Mera Putt 4 raked in USD 1.90 million (Rs. 16.50 crore) during its opening weekend overseas. The film is barred from release in India, due to the inclusion of Pakistani actors, which means the overseas box office is all it will have.

The weekend numbers are the fourth-highest ever for a Punjabi film, just behind Jatt and Juliet 3, Sardaar Ji 3 and Carry on Jatta 3. In the core Punjabi markets, i.e. North America, Australia and the United Kingdom, it was second only to Jatt and Juliet 3, surpassing Sardaar Ji 3 and Carry on Jatta 3, both of which did stronger numbers in Pakistan and the Middle East.

Advertisement

In the United Kingdom, the Amrinder Gill starrer emerged as the biggest opener ever for a Punjabi film with GBP 270K. It also had the industry-best opening day in the territory and the first-ever GBP 100K plus day on Saturday. Canada saw the second biggest weekend after Jatt and Juliet 3, while Australia came in third behind Mastaney and Jatt and Juliet 3.

The Territorial Breakdown for Chal Mera Putt 4 is as follows:

Area Gross United States USD 180,000 Canada USD 700,000 Australia - NZ USD 420,000 United Kingdom USD 360,000 Europe USD 80,000 Pskistan USD 150,000 Rest of World USD 25,000 OVERSEAS USD 1,915,000

Banning the film in India is an utterly mindless decision. The biggest losers here are Indian cinemas and audiences. The overseas market is big enough to see the film through, as seen with Sardaar Ji 3, so producers will be safe. The cinemas in Punjab have lost three potential blockbusters this year, and that is tragic when they are starved of hits. Meanwhile, audiences are left waiting indefinitely or forced towards piracy to watch these films. Ironically, while India shuts its doors, these films are playing in Pakistan, where they are finally bringing footfalls back to cinemas after a long lull.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Saiyaara Box Office: Approaches 500cr worldwide after a phenomenal third weekend overseas