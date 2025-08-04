Saiyaara Box Office: Approaches 500cr worldwide after a phenomenal third weekend overseas

Saiyaara stormed through another weekend at the overseas box office, adding a stellar USD 2.50 million (Rs. 21.50 crore) to its tally. The film dipped just 37 per cent from its second weekend while still posting a 20 per cent jump over its opening weekend. The third weekend is third only to Jawan and Pathaan, which are the two biggest films overseas.

Its total overseas haul now stands at a massive USD 14.60 million (Rs. 126 crore). With Rs. 359 crore from India, the worldwide gross has soared to Rs. 485 crore, inching ever closer to the Rs. 500 crore mark.

After two weeks of a supernatural trajectory, Saiyaara finally showed signs of settling into normalcy, with Saturday seeing muted growth and Sunday having a conventional drop in most of the territories. That makes reaching USD 20 million a bit tougher, but make no mistake, that was always an ultra-ambitious rounded-off dream figure and not a real target.

The standout performer is the United Kingdom, delivering an absurd third weekend of GBP 490K, dropping less than 3 per cent from last weekend. The third weekend is the biggest ever for an Indian film, obliterating Pathaan (GBP 282K) by a whopping 75 per cent. Saiyaara has crossed the GBP 2 million mark and is now eyeing GBP 3 million, achieved only by two films in history: Pathaan and Jawan.

The Middle East comes in as the next best, where the film has grossed USD 4.60 million and will soon cross USD 5 million. The only other non-Khan film to gross USD 5 million is Animal, which Saiyaara will be aiming to overtake. Notably, Saiyaara has performed superbly in markets other than the UAE, in the region, where most films tend to underperform.

The Territorial Breakdown for Saiyaara Overseas Box Office is as follows:

Area Gross United States USD 3,000,000 Canada USD 1,385,000 Australia USD 965,000 New Zealand USD 175,000 Middle East USD 4,625,000 Nepal USD 650,000 Rest of Asia USD 325,000 United Kingdom USD 2,750,000 Rest of Europe USD 425,000 Rest of World USD 325,000 OVERSEAS USD 14,625,000

