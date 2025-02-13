After the success of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Vicky Kaushal, Laxman Utekar and Dinesh Vijan are teaming up on the mega-budget historical, Chhaava, based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The film is among the most awaited of 2025, and the release is finally around the corner on February 14, 2025. Chhaava has been certified U/A by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with an approved run time of 2 hours and 41 minutes.

Chhaava is seeing an All-India release with Pen Marudhar as the distributor and is looking to arrive on over 3500 screens nationwide. The Laxman Utekar directorial would mark the widest release till date for a solo Vicky Kaushal film, with the highest ever showcount for the actor. The advance bookings for Chhaava opened on Saturday night and the response has been good for the historical, especially in Maharashtra, as the film celebrates the pride of the unsung Maratha Warrior.

As on Thursday at 3.30 PM, Chhaava has sold 1,65,000 tickets in the top 3 national chains – PVRInox and Cinepolis – and is headed for a final pre-sale in the vicinity of 2,25,000 tickets in PIC. While PVRInox is leading with 1,31,000 tickets, Cinepolis has clocked an advance of 34,000 tickets. The advance is aided by some external factors, but there is genuine and organic movement too all across the board, enough for Vicky Kaushal to score his biggest opening day till date by a big margin.

The interest for Chhaava has been sparked by the teaser and trailer, especially in the Maharashtra belt. As per the present advance booking trends, Chhaava is looking to collect in the range of Rs 20.00 crore to Rs 22.00 crore, however, the final business could be marginally higher or lower depending on how well the film fares outside of Maharashtra. Practically, it’s also a holiday for couples due to Valentines' Day, which should result in higher than usual walk-ins from the Youth. If the makers hit the bullseye with the non-Marathi audience, sky is the limit for Chhaava, as it does look like an A-Grade product form Maddock as far as filmmaking & production values are concerned.

Chhaava is headed to score the biggest start till date for Vicky Kaushal and this should consolidate his position as a bankable name, as he has been way more consistent that his contemporaries, having opened well / tasted success with Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Sam Bahadur, and Bad Newz, before the release of Chhaava.

The eyes are now on the content, as right word of mouth could