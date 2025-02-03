Pinkvilla Predicts: The opening day of Chhaava, Badass Ravikumar, Loveyapa, and Mere Husband Ki Biwi 

After facing a drought for success in January 2025, Bollywood has a variety of releases in February. Here’s taking a look at the opening day box office potential of Badass Ravikumar, Loveyapa, Chhaava, and Mere Husband Ki Biwi.

Badass Ravikumar, starring Himesh Reshammiya and Prabhu Deva, is expected to take a good start at the box office. Looking at its significant buzz among the cine-goers, Pinkvilla predicts its opening day collection in the range of Rs 4 crore to Rs 7 crore. If the spoof comedy manages to entertain the audience, it has the potential to emerge as the first Clean Hit of 2025.

The Himesh Reshammiya starrer is releasing along with Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s romantic comedy, Loveyapa. The Advait Chandan-directed movie is likely to have a slow start in the range of Rs 1 crore to Rs 2 crore at the box office. The rest will depend on word-of-mouth and marketing.

Chhaava is the biggest release of February 2025. The Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna starrer is slated to release on February 14, coinciding with Valentine's Day. As per estimates, Chhaava might take a good start in the range of Rs 13 crore to Rs 17 crore. The period drama based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj is very hot among the audience; however, it will have to prove its worth on the content front in order to blow up the box office.

The next release in the line is Mere Husband Ki Biwi. Starring Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet Singh, the quirky comedy-drama is directed by Mudassar Aziz. Its trailer has been released and has so far received a positive response. If the makers succeeded in marketing it well, the movie might sail through a successful theatrical run.

February 2025 will end with the release of Sohum Shah’s Crazxy. However, we have to wait for the trailer in order to make any box office predictions.

Which one excites you the most? Tell us in the comment section. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.