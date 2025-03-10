Chhaava Worldwide Box Office: Vicky Kaushal’s BIG BLOCKBUSTER grosses over Rs 678 crore in 24 days; approaches Rs 700 crore mark

Chhaava, directed by Laxman Utekar and starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead role, is doing exceptionally well at the box office. The period drama is now approaching the Rs 700 crore gross mark globally.

Chhaava grosses Rs 678 crore in 24 days; approaches Rs 700 crore

Released on February 14, the historical drama based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj has grossed a staggering total of Rs 678 crore by the end of its 4th weekend at the box office. Chhaava only needs Rs 22 crore more to smash the Rs 700 crore gross mark globally.

Out of Rs 678 crore, a major chunk of around Rs 583 crore (Rs 486 crore net) came from the domestic markets. The international markets also performed well and raked over a solid USD 10.75 million (Rs 95 crore) till now.

Looking at its trends, the movie will storm past the Rs 700 crore mark in a couple of days. The Vicky Kaushal starrer will keep on luring the audience at least until Salman Khan's Sikandar arrives on Eid 2025. However, the pace is expected to slow a little from next week onwards with the arrival of new releases—The Diplomat, Kesari Veer, and Rise Of The Dragon.

The movie has a chance to wrap its theatrical run in the range of Rs 750 crore to Rs 800 crore globally.

Chhaava in cinemas

Chhaava is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer yet? Tell us in the comment section. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.