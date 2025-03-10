Chhaava Day 25 Box Office Trends: Vicky Kaushal's film about Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj COMES NEAR to Rs 500 crore in fourth week in Hindi

Chhaava, which was released on February 14, 2025, has resonated with the audience for its portrayal of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj's life, especially in Maharashtra. The film has been generating quite a buzz for around a month. Starring Vicky Kaushal, the historical actioner is slowly reaching towards the Rs 500 crore mark.

Chhaava Remains Top Performer In 4th Week As It Comes Close To Rs 500 Crore

Laxman Utekar's helmer, Chhaava has moved past three weeks with its blockbuster run in theaters. Vicky Kaushal-starrer completed three weeks of its release on last Friday and is maintaining a good hold in the fourth week. The historical actioner has continued to bring respectable business in Hindi markets even during India vs New Zealand final in ICC Champions Trophy held on March 9, 2025.

On Day 25, Chhaava is expected to earn in the range of Rs 3.5 crore, while bringing its total collection closer to Rs 500 crore. Also starring Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna, the recently released film stood at Rs 486.75 crore in the last 24 days.

Chhaava To Compete With Namastey London Re-release Starting From Holi

With no major release, Chhaava has been currently dominating the box office. Dinesh Vijan's production has a new competition during the Holi weekend. For the uninitiated, Namastey London is making its theatrical comeback after nearly two decades. Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's 2007 film will be re-released on March 14, 2025.

It is yet to be seen how Chhaava performs amid the re-release of Namastey London on the big screens. Also released in Telugu language, Vicky Kaushal's headliner is the highest grossing film of his career till date.

Chhaava In Cinemas

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.