Sikandar Song Bam Bam Bhole Teaser: Salman Khan is all set to make your Holi celebrations more colorful with new track on THIS date

Not a lot of time is left for the release of the highly anticipated movie Sikandar. The makers have been sharing exciting content from the Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna starrer over the past few days. After the Eid dance number Zohra Jabeen, the Holi song Bam Bam Bhole is set to arrive on March 11, 2025. The teaser has been released, and the peppy track promises to make your celebrations more colorful.

Today, March 10, the team of Sikandar shared the teaser of the new song Bam Bam Bhole across social media platforms. The 26-second clip showed Salman Khan entering Holi celebrations with full swag. He was dressed in a red shirt. A short rap also played in the teaser.

The music of Bam Bam Bhole is composed by Pritam, and the lyrics are penned by Sameer. The vocals are by Shaan, Dev Negi, and Antara Mitra. Dinesh Master has done the choreography.

The caption read, “Sikandar ka Jashn, Holi ka rang! (Celebration of Sikandar, colors of Holi!) #BamBamBhole Song Out Tomorrow at 1:11 PM!”

Watch the song teaser here!

Netizens showcased their excitement for the song Bam Bam Bhole in the comments section of the post. One person said, “Salman Khan always sticking to the roots of Indian Culture! TRUE BLUE MEGASTAR,” while another wrote, “Goosebumps man!”

One user stated, “Another Chartbuster Loading Tomorrow,” and another shared, “Love you bhaijaan.” A comment read, “NGE rocking it this time...Banger Bam Bam Bhole Bumper opening on Day 1 confirmed.” Many others conveyed their love with red hearts and fire emojis.

The cast of Sikandar features Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar, Kajal Aggarwal, and Sharman Joshi. The film is directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Mark your calendars for the film’s theatrical release on Eid 2025.

Two teasers of the movie have offered a peek into the action-packed entertainment that’s in store for the audience. The dance number Zohra Jabeen showcased a glimpse of Salman and Rashmika’s chemistry. Fans are now eagerly waiting for the trailer of Sikandar.